On a night that began with senior guard Myles Dread being honored with a commemorative basketball from Micah Shrewsberry for reaching the 1,000 point mark against Michigan, senior forward Seth Lundy emphatically put his name in that same club.

With the countdown and mark needed to reach 1,000 heading into the game set at 21 points, Lundy posted a career high seven 3-pointer performance to join four of his teammates in the 1,000 point group.

Needing just one point with over six minutes left, Lundy was standing behind the 3-point line, staring down his defender and with a quick ball fake, he drove to his right past the defender with a speedy move to the basket. Lundy capitalized with an emphatic dunk, throwing it down hard with his right hand and flexing to his cheering bench, which also recognized the significance of the moment.

With Indiana falling from its No. 15 spot to unranked in the AP poll, the road squad was unable to steal one from the blue and white as Lundy pushed the Nittany Lions past the Hoosiers 85-66. The senior helped extend the Nittany Lions to a 12-5 overall mark and a 3-3 record in Big Ten play en route to becoming the 39th Penn State player to reach 1,000 points.

“It's a great feeling, not a lot of people do it,” Lundy said. “You know, to be a part of that club is definitely special. You know, my brother Myles Dread did it too so it’s a great feeling for him as well. We got five 1,000 point scorers on our team, that's unheard of honestly, I don't know how many teams in the country got that. Maybe we are the only one but we know that's special, honestly.”

In a season that has seen the Paulsboro, New Jersey, native shine and thrive, Lundy showed off his versatility and shooting ability against Indiana, posting a season-high 25 points on 9-for-17 shooting from the field and 7-for-12 from 3-point range.

Shrewsberry outlined the importance of Lundy’s role and how his ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor are keys that have allowed Penn State to win against quality teams like Indiana. The second-year head coach also recognized Lundy’s significant accomplishment and how his consistency is a big part of that.

“For him to get 1,000 points, man that's special,” Shrewsberry said. “He's earned it and it takes some continuity. You got to do some stuff early as a freshman, you got to do some stuff each year and be pretty consistent unless you’re just gonna blow it up in one of those years.”

As a captain, Lundy has been called on game in and game out to perform at the highest level and lead by example, qualities that took center stage against the Hoosiers at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Lundy was playing a complete game against Indiana and led the blue and white in both points and rebounds while playing a disciplined game with only one foul during the contest. Shrewsberry knows how Lundy’s athleticism can change the complexity of the game and outlined how his tempo created opportunities to score.

“I thought he just took what the defense gave him,” Shrewsberry said. “He competes so hard, he wants to win and sometimes they'll get the best of him offensively where it just goes overboard a little bit too much in it. He stayed in rhythm and he took what the defense gave him, whether it was a shot, whether it was a straight-line drive to attack the rim or drive to a pass. He kept it really simple.”

While Lundy surpassed the 1,000-point mark, Freshman Evan Mahaffey reached the 60-point mark in his 16th game in a Penn State uniform. The Cincinnati native tallied a career-high 12 points in the 19-point win over the Hoosiers, including a booming dunk after grabbing an offensive rebound.

Mahaffey’s role in Shrewsberry’s scheme has grown since the opening games in November and with an increased role, Mahaffey’s confidence has also grown in all aspects of the game. While the freshman played just 13 minutes against Indiana, he has made the most of his opportunities off the bench and has utilized the leadership of his teammates to improve.

“I think my role just keeps growing every game, like just being able to do more for my team to help,” Mahaffey said. “I’m still doing everything that I can on the court playing defense, like getting rebounds, getting steals, deflections, so just keep expanding on my role and doing whatever I can to help these guys win.”

