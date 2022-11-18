Penn State was locked in and ready to go from the jump on Friday night.

The Nittany Lions earned a 96-33 victory over Bryant, moving them to a perfect 4-0 record on the season.

In a largely non-competitive matchup, the Bulldogs attempted 45 field goals while making just 11, as well as turning the ball over a whopping 33 times.

Defense has been a major focal point for the blue and white up to this point, as its opponents were averaging just under 58 points per game heading into the matchup.

Although freshman guard Shay Ciezki did not have her finest shooting performance, she garnered four steals for the game while senior guard Makenna Marisa added five steals to go along with 15 points.

Coach Carolyn Kieger’s team also added 48 points off of turnovers while out-rebounding Bryant 55-22 for the game.

Senior forward Alexa Williamson led the Nittany Lions in scoring with an even 20 points, while redshirt sophomore guard Leilani Kapinus stuffed the staff sheet with 10 points, seven boards and four assists.

While one of Penn State’s weaker spots this season has been its third quarter play, that was not the case on Friday night.

The Bulldogs were only able to score three points in the third quarter and made just a single field goal on eight attempts; on the other side, the blue and white was able to turn a blowout into a complete rout.

Kieger was adamant about the impact a strong defensive quarter can have on the team.

“Anytime you can keep a team in single digits for a quarter defensively is great,” Kieger said. “We had two of those tonight in the first and third quarter.

“Bryant can really shoot the ball, and our goal was to hold them to seven three pointers and they got three, so a great defensive effort out of our team.”

Bryant entered the fourth quarter with just 21 points on the night, lower than the entire blue and white total in the opening frame.

The 96 points scored is a season high up to this point, and the Nittany Lion offense has seemingly gotten better with each passing matchup.

Being that the score was out of hand for a majority of the game, Penn State had an opportunity to empty its bench and give some of its depth players some valuable minutes.

Senior guard Taniya Thompson, who started the season opener for the blue and white before being benched in favor of Ciezki, led all bench players with eight points while also grabbing seven rebounds.

Seeing the bench players get an opportunity to play big minutes was huge for keeping momentum flowing according to Williamson.

“I thought it was great, everyone did a great job coming off the bench,” Williamson said. “They kept the energy up and it was great to see.”

With the success the Nittany Lions have had at home thus far, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, it will be interesting to see how Kieger’s team plays in a more neutral environment.

Syracuse will make a stop at the Bryce Jordan Center this upcoming Monday at 7 p.m. to take on the blue and white, which will then travel to Florida for the Daytona Beach Invitational.

The Nittany Lions are set to take on Toledo and Fresno State in the tournament next Thursday and Friday.

While Penn State’s main focus in the upcoming tournament will be on picking up more victories, Marisa talked about how it gives the team a chance to bond in a different atmosphere.

“We always look forward to getting some team bonding outside of basketball,” Marisa said. “This is a chance for us to play some really good teams in Daytona, so it’s a challenge for us but we’re looking forward to it and we’re excited about it.”

