Penn State has racked up 79 national championships across its varsity athletic programs throughout history — the largest contributor is fencing.

Fencing has quickly and quietly grown into not only one of the strongest programs at Penn State but one of the most successful programs across the NCAA.

Fencing may seem like a more underground sport within the sea of athletics, but that’s part of what coach Wes Glon loves about the sport, comparing it to the intricacies of classical music.

“If you want to go to a rock concert with thousands of people and a big arena, that’s fine,” Glon told The Daily Collegian. “But If you want to listen to classical music and hear the acoustics, you go to a small environment to enjoy the art of it.”

For over three decades, no program in the country can quite compare to the success of Penn State fencing. Since its first championship in 1990, there is not a single program that comes close to the number of national titles that Penn State has won.

The Nittany Lions have racked up 13 championships with the most recent coming in 2014. Even without a title in seven years, Penn State continues to be a perennial contender and has had three runner-up finishes in that time.

Like any other program, it starts at the top: Few have the level of credibility Glon does.

Before the ‘90s, Penn State was a strong program but had never gone the distance in the NCAA Championship. However, the uptick in success shows strong correlation with Glon’s hiring in 1985.

Despite being part of the program for 37 years, Glon said it didn’t begin with just him: He served as an assistant under Emmanuil Kaidanov for 12 of the 13 championships.

“We, together under his leadership, won the titles,” Glon said. “But before us, there were other coaches too.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Glon took the role as interim head coach in 2013 and won the NCAA-record 13th championship in that season. He was named Coach of the Year by the NCAA and was hired as the official head coach in 2014.

Fencing as a team sport is rooted in the success of the individual, meaning strong recruitment is imperative for a program. To garner a top-tier recruiting class, Glon said it often comes down to the knowledge, expertise and experience of the coach.

Glon penned his own chapter in fencing history before becoming a coach at Penn State. His credibility dates back to his years as a member of the U.S. Olympic team.

“I was an Olympic coach for many years and a captain of the U.S. team,” Glon said. “Obviously once you establish your name, you are going to get recruits.”

Despite the team not being able to capture another title in 2021, there’s no shortage of championship pedigree on the roster. Rising senior Ryan Griffiths won his first individual men’s epee championship this past season.

He said the achievement is much greater than a personal goal.

“Everyone is pushing each other in practice to become better for the program,” Griffiths told the Collegian. “I may have won individually, but I wouldn’t have been able to do it without the team behind me.”

While Griffiths may already be a champion on his own, his goals are much larger than his individual success.

“Winning as a team is one of the hardest things to do in any sport in the NCAA. You need to have a strong women’s team and men’s team,” Griffith said. “It’s a huge challenge to build up both programs but an exciting opportunity.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Glon is doing just that. With 10 total All-American fencers, five for each team, capturing another elusive title is likely not far away for the Nittany Lions.

The future is bright for the team, with young fencers like rising sophomore Samantha Catantan stepping up for the women’s side.

As a native of Quezon City in the Philippines, Catantan said she owes everything to Glon.

“I had no plans to play in the United States. I met him in a training camp in Malaysia,” Catantan told the Collegian. “He loves us like his own children. Though I am so far away from home, he made it easy for me.”

Easy it was for Catantan — she won all 20 of her preliminary bouts going into the NCAA Championship. The freshman dominated up until the semi-final, but she fell to her own teammate, senior Lodovica Bicego, in the first round.

Catantan said it was quite the challenge to face a teammate she respects so much.

“I know we both trained really hard for this, knowing that we’d have to face each other,” Catanan said. “It’s hard to know who will win or lose.”

Regardless of what happens between the players, their ultimate goal is winning a team championship. Though 2021 may not have been the year for the Nittany Lions, their sights are set on the future.

“I think next year we have a really good opportunity,” Griffiths said. “If we win, we can tell ourselves, ‘We did this, we put in the work for it,’ and I think that’s really fun.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE