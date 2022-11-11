The bar was set high for Camren Wynter in his first game in a Penn State uniform.

Given the start, the former Drexel guard scored just nine points on 43% shooting in the Nittany Lions’ season-opening victory over Winthrop, a performance overshadowed by another transfer — Andrew Funk.

“I think he can still play better,” Micah Shrewsberry said of Wynter following the win over Winthrop. “I thought he did good things in different stretches but I think he still has a little more to him.”

In Game 2 on Thursday night, a 90-65 win over Loyola Maryland, Wynter showed out.

Chosen as a starter once again, Wynter scored a team-high 18 points on seven of nine shooting, three of four coming from beyond the arc.

“I’d say it’s been a little more of an adjustment than I thought it would be,” Wynter said postgame. “I mean, I’ve had fun through it all, I think tonight just kind of complements the work I’ve been trying to put in — just extra time from the gym, just getting shots with the coaches.”

One of the main adjustments for Wynter has been getting used to Penn State’s small-ball roster, a team consisting of 10 guards.

At times on Thursday, Shrewsberry put five guards on the floor at the same time.

“I think that's just one of the lineups that we enjoy,” Wynter said. “As a group, when we see five guards out there, our eyes just light up. We know that once we get on offense, it’s just our time to go, it doesn’t matter who it is. Whoever gets the open shot is going to step up and knock it down, and we just have that trust and confidence in each other.”

Contrary to the season opener, which saw two guards — Funk and Jalen Pickett — each score over 20 points at a highly efficient rate, Wynter was the only starter shooting consistently against Loyola Maryland.

Combining for 45 points against Winthrop, Funk and Pickett combined for just eight in game two.

“They both struggled a little bit shooting,” Shrewsberry said. “I think they got open shots. Pickett got some of his postups that he normally makes, Funk got some wide open 3s that he missed.”

With the wide range of scorers that the Nittany Lions can choose from, when Funk or Pickett aren’t hitting on their shots, there are other things they can do to open up the floor for the rest of their team.

This is what happened Thursday, and it likely played a major role in Wynter’s breakthrough.

“[Funk] was kind of a decoy tonight,” Shrewsberry said. “We opened the game with a back screen and he’s setting it to get somebody else open, he's cutting and we're not giving it to him. He's just faking draw defense. That’s a lot of the gravity that I’ve talked about.”

In a sport so easily defined by trends and consistency, it’s not uncommon for players to have off nights shooting the basketball, especially this early in the season.

The difference with Penn State this season is that its two top scorers can both struggle to score, but another man will step up in their place — like Wynter did Thursday night.

“It’s what we saw with Cam when we recruited him, it’s what we saw with Funk, Pickett and our freshman,” Shrewsberry said. They have basketball IQs and now it just makes the game so much easier. They can adjust on the fly.”

