For championship teams to develop, it takes more than just one individual; it takes a group to compete, challenge each other and push their teammates. For Penn State, depth, versatility and experience are at the forefront in 2023.

The Nittany Lions are just days away from taking on No. 18 Miami in a challenging opening series, a three-game set against one of college baseball’s most storied and dominant programs.

However, when the blue and white take on the Hurricanes and any other opponent, it will be a battle-tested and experienced group, one filled with motivation after a 26-29 season that featured the program’s first Big Ten Tournament appearance since the 2012 campaign.

Coach Rob Cooper enters his 10th season in Happy Valley and will be without one of the program’s best players.

Catcher Matt Wood departed Penn State last summer, heading to the Milwaukee Brewers as a fourth-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Despite the loss, Cooper expressed optimism and excitement with this year’s group, recognizing the ability to put players at more than one position. Cooper also outlined how 12-14 guys could get regular at-bats, a nightly mix and match to put the best nine guys on the field.

“In all my years here, this is probably the most versatile team we have, and we’ve got some depth,” Cooper said. “When you have depth, it produces some competition, which I think keeps guys sharp.”

With the growing number of veterans on Cooper’s crew, the bench boss outlined how his team has developed and improved the culture, a process that began last season. With that culture developing, guys are understanding how to manage emotions and manage the “ups and downs of the game.”

Cooper alluded to the concept of guys needing to be “authentically themselves,” something that Cooper himself will be this weekend as returns to his alma mater. Cooper recalled Miami as a “special place to [him]” and recognized how his experiences in Coral Gables, Miami, shaped him and allowed him to develop as a coach.

“Taking my two boys down there to my alma mater is kind of a cool thing,” Cooper said. “Now, having said all that, we want to go down there, and we want to play well. We want to win, and when we scheduled it, I definitely didn't schedule this as a chance to take a trip down memory lane. It's because of what kind of program they are; it's the kind of program we strive to be, and so we want to go down there and get challenged by the best.”

Junior outfielder Billy Gerlott is back in the blue and white for his junior season after playing in 54 of 55 games a season ago. The Auburn, Pennsylvania, native found a home in right field, posting a .237 batting average with six home runs and 33 RBIs.

Heading into his third season with the Nittany Lions, Gerlott has developed under Cooper’s tutelage in all aspects, even growing as a leader. Despite a thumb injury that sidelined Gerlott for the first four weeks of practice, he was able to establish a unique connection with his teammates, recognizing that experience and leadership will guide the squad to a potentially deep run.

“Guys like Derek Cease who stepped in when Kyle [Hannon] went down last year and Anthony Steele, all those guys, and we also had a young pitching staff last year, so we're no longer the younger team,” Gerlott said. “We have guys that have experience in college baseball, and I think that's going to be a big, big thing for us heading into this season.”

Hannon is another breakout candidate for Cooper in 2023 after exploding on the scene in 2022 with a .288 batting average through the first 17 games before missing a month due to an injury.

The junior went 7-for-8 at the plate in the three-game series against then-No. 5 Virginia, showing his ability to hit at a high level under the brightest lights.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, native echoed Gerlott’s message, outlining the importance of stability throughout a long and grueling season, illustrating the team’s goals of making a regional by remaining disciplined and holding each other accountable.

“Just the biggest thing as a team and individually was consistency,” Hannon said. “We would win one, and we would lose two, and then as you saw toward the end of the season, we start to get hot and win multiple, so I think just having the confidence, not only myself but in the team, that we are good enough and just keep the wins coming.”

Adding on to the powerful junior class is South Carolina transfer and starting pitcher Travis Luensmann who headlines an improved, experienced and deep pitching staff.

Luensmann led the team in innings and strikeouts a season ago, showing off his long and lengthy 6-foot-6, 234-pound frame. The Altoona, Pennsylvania, product outlined the camaraderie of the pitching staff and how those individual relationships will improve the pitching staff as a whole.

“Just a lot of guys have been building on each other, just figuring out each other's routines, picking each other's brains, kind of building that relationship,” Luensmann said. “So just being able to take that onto the field, just kind of trust your stuff, understand that this is the stage and this is what is expected of you is what’s kind of passed down and understood throughout our pitching staff.”

