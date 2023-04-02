Penn State was unable to secure a win against Indiana in Sunday’s doubleheader, with walks and errors playing a major role in the losses.

Despite some promising moments, the team couldn't overcome its self-inflicted wounds and ultimately fell short in both contests.

The Penn State pitching staff combined for 12 walks and hit four batters over the course of the doubleheader.

While they managed to strike out 16 Indiana hitters, the free passes and hit batters consistently put runners on base, setting the stage for big innings that proved to be too much for the Nittany Lions to overcome.

Moreover, the team's fielding didn’t help matters, as it committed four errors in the second game which led to seven unearned runs.

These miscues further compounded the pitching struggles and made it nearly impossible for Penn State to stage a comeback.

The Nittany Lions' offense did show some signs of life, scoring a combined 14 runs across both games.

However, this was not enough to keep up with the high-scoring Indiana offense, which capitalized on the numerous mistakes made by the Penn State pitchers and fielders.

In the first game, starting pitcher Daniel Ouderkirk struggled to find the plate, walking four batters in just one and two-thirds innings pitched. This allowed Indiana to score four runs, which ultimately led to Ouderkirk's third loss of the season.

Despite the rough start, the Nittany Lions' defense held strong for much of the game, but their inability to capitalize on scoring opportunities ultimately proved to be their downfall.

In the second game, the story was much the same, as the team struggled to limit its walks and errors.

Jordan Morales, the starting pitcher in the second game, walked four batters in three and two-thirds innings, and the defense committed four errors, which led to six runs for Indiana.

Despite the efforts of relievers Connor Throneberry, Ryan Partridge, Tommy Molsky, Ben DeMell and Carson Kohls, the Nittany Lions were unable to recover from the early deficit and ultimately fell to Indiana by a score of 22-11.

The team's struggles with walks and errors were evident in the final statistics, as it walked eight batters and committed four errors in the second game alone.

Senior infielder Ben Kailher, graduate senior third-baseman Grant Norris, junior outfielder Billy Gerlott, and senior outfielder Tayven Kelley all committed one error each.

“When you walk eight, when you hit as many as we hit, make four errors, you’re not gonna win. Even with eleven runs you’re not gonna win.” coach Rob Cooper said after the game.

The Nittany Lions will have to quickly regroup and refocus if they want to bounce back from this tough doubleheader loss.

The team has shown flashes of potential this season, and with some adjustments and improvements, it will have the opportunity to turn its season around and compete for a conference championship.

“It’s not a good feeling right now, but we’ll get after it,” Cooper said.

Moving forward, the team will need to work on limiting its walks and errors, as these mistakes have proven to be costly in its losses.

Despite the losses, there were some bright spots for the Nittany Lions. Steven Miller had a solid outing in relief in the first game, throwing 7.1 innings and allowing just four hits and one walk while striking out seven.

The Nittany Lions' offense also showed flashes of potential, as they were able to record 11 hits in the second game.

The team will need to regroup and refocus if it hopes to bounce back from this tough defeat and compete in the Big Ten.

