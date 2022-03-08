After dropping three games to the Cavaliers in Charlottesville, Penn State headed 70 miles further west in Virginia to drop a fourth on the bounce to VMI.

Walks and difficulties on the mound led the Nittany Lions to a 11-4 loss against the Keydets, leaving the blue and white 3-8 on the season.

VMI first put a run up in the second after an error by Kyle Hannon and back-to-back hit batters loaded the bases. A sac fly advanced the runners, but the Nittany Lions held the score at 1-0.

A double botched by the Keydet outfielders put second baseman Derek Cease on second in the top of the third. After his first college hit, the freshman had an easy route home after two straight balks from VMI pitching, tying up the score.

Penn State’s Tyler Shingledecker found himself struggling to maintain control in the third. A hitting rally followed by a check-swing homerun to left made it 5-1 at Grey-Minor Stadium.

The third pitcher in four innings, Carson Kohls walked three of the five batters he faced and let up an RBI single. The sophomore was soon replaced by right-hander Chad Rogers, who let up two runs before ending the long inning at 8-1.

Something started to brew for the blue and white in the fifth after a solo-centerfield blast from Anthony Steele and an RBI error from Cole Bartels left the score 8-3, but this wasn’t enough to get a rally going.

Another series of walks followed by an off-the-wall double from VMI led to a series of runs from the Keydets in the bottom of the sixth that raised the score to 11-3.

A solo shot from Josh Spiegel put one more on the board in the seventh, which the Keydets failed to respond to in their last two attempts to drive up the score even further.

Going down one, two, three in the top of the ninth, Penn State left the score 11-4, waiting to face UMass this weekend.

Advance to Go (Collect $200)

The death of the Nittany Lions against VMI was simple — an overwhelming amount of free basemen, which the Keydets exploited throughout all nine innings.

The plethora of blue and white pitchers that took the mound collectively walked six batters and hit three. A throwing error from third and a wild pitch also directly led to runs for VMI.

A three-run homerun and scattered hits throughout can be managed, but each time pitchers put another man on base without swinging his bat, a win drifted further and further out of view for the blue and white.

Inefficiency from the chalk

Though the scores wouldn’t show it, there was not an enormous difference in the number of hits achieved by each team.

Putting aside the multitudes of walks and free bases given to VMI, Penn State simply didn’t do as much with the hits it had. The blue and white left four men on-base after the third out, most of those in scoring position.

The normal and needed consistency from batsmen like Jay Harry, Matt Wood and Kyle Hannon were notably absent.

This isn’t to say there was no power. The Nittany Lions produced two deep home runs, but these came at unfortunate times without other runners on base.

The $7.99 arm sampler

A normal game may see three to four pitchers take the mound, a rough day may see five or six. By the end of nine innings in Lexington, VMI saw eight Penn State pitchers.

The Nittany Lions paused the game five times to warm up a new man for the mound, many of whom did not pitch more than a few outs. Only Penn State’s starter threw six outs or more.

It was a relief to see Seneca Gregory throw a one-two-three inning in the bottom of the eighth, but if Penn State hopes to even out its record soon, it must reconcile its scattered bullpen.

