It was an ugly but not unexpected bloodbath on the diamond this weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The blue and white, led by Coach Rob Cooper, dropped its third straight game to Virginia in a 13-1 defeat Sunday.

It didn’t take long to get things going for the Cavaliers. A two-run homer from sophomore Jake Gelof in the bottom of the first made things 2-0.

Two singles and a failed pickoff at second allowed a third hit and sac fly to make it 4-0 in the bottom of the second as Molsky struggled to maintain control.

Six batters appeared total in the third inning while both pitchers brought some control back to their game before Tayven Kelley singled in the blue and white’s first run to make it 4-1 in the fourth.

But a towering shot from Ethan Anderson to left-center field separated the blue and white from the blue and orange even further with a 6-1 score. This bomb drove Molsky off the mound in his third start, bringing in Tyler Shingledecker to toss.

Cavalier righthander Jay Woolfolk relieved Brandon Neeck in the sixth, opening with a 98 mph fastball and allowing just one hit before being replaced by sophomore Jake Berry an inning later.

Senior righthander Steven Miller made a brief appearance on the mound for Penn State, letting up another run in the seventh before being replaced by Jordan Morales, who closed the long inning, leaving the score 7-1.

Throwing salt on the wound, a hitting rally among errors in the bottom of the eighth pushed the score into double digits and drove Morales off the mound in favor of Blaise Sclafani, who failed to ameliorate the situation as he gave up a three-run bomb to left.

The blue and white failed to meet the twelve-run deficit, leaving the series with its worst loss so far this year.

Plainly, simply better

Before criticizing the blue and white’s performance or lauding the dominance of Virginia, it must be acknowledged the Cavaliers are simply a better baseball team than the Nittany Lions in almost every way.

A 7-0 southern school with a recent college world series victory came up against a Penn State team fresh out of a tournament which left the blue and white with a losing record.

An unstoppable force came up against a highly movable object this weekend. The result of that collision wasn’t entirely unpredictable.

Absolute pitching dominance

The Cavaliers ran the mound today. Over six innings, Neeck gave up only one run. He struck out six batters, only walking two. The senior looked ready to throw even more, but the bullpen was called.

Woolfolk, the Virginia reliever, doesn’t just throw heat on the mound of Davenport Field, he also serves as Virginia’s back-up quarterback on the football field.

The multi-sport athlete threw a dominant and blistering one and two-thirds innings before a left-hander seemed more favorable.

Jake Berry kept consistent with this theme, allowing only one hit among the five batters he faced. Closer Will Geerdes put down three straight batters in the ninth as well.

No clutch from the clutchful

Regardless of the above stated facts, the blue and white didn’t put up much of a fight.

The Nittany Lion offense fell almost completely flat throughout the game, and normally consistent batsmen failed to produce.

Leadoff-man Jay Harry went 0-4 with star catcher Matt Wood putting up the same numbers. The blue and white’s offense has always struggled in the back half, but Sunday was an all around production failure from the Nittany Lions.

To be effective against a squad like Virginia, Penn State’s hitters needed to keep up. The men most apt to achieve this simply didn’t.

