In search of its first series victory over a Big Ten opponent, Penn State clashed with Purdue for a Saturday afternoon matchup.

Led by a strong pitching performance, the blue and white battled to a 7-5 victory in Game 3.

The Nittany Lions opted to ride with starter Travis Luensmann, who had been a staple in the starting rotation to start the season, but had been used in relief in recent games.

After the game Luensmann noted that he felt comfortable wherever he was needed.

“Just doing whatever I can for my team, that’s how I think of it,” said Luensmann.

In his first start since March 25, the Altoona, Pennsylvania, native went six innings for a Penn State squad with a depleted bullpen.

According to Luensmann, the key to his success was “Just being able to locate my fastball and get in counts that set me up for off-speed.”

Luensmann’s performance matched his longest appearance of the year, which came against Maine on February 25.

Luensmann said the key to his longevity was “staying on my grind.”

For the second consecutive appearance, the South Carolina transfer did not allow an earned run.

“I was definitely in a groove today,” said Luensmann.

After a rocky start in which Purdue scored two runs on no hits, the sophomore settled in and cruised through the Boilermaker lineup, allowing just four hits and walking one.

Luensmann credited his fastball for his success against the Boilermakers.

“Being able to locate the fastball, have it dive inside… gets them off balance.”

Matched up against a Purdue offense that put up 18 runs in the first two games of the series, Luensmann’s performance was a reminder of just how good he can be when he gets locked in.

The 6-foot-6 234 pound pitcher threw 91 pitches, striking out six and walking only one Boilermaker. He now has 52 strikeouts on the year, the most of any Nittany Lion.

After the rubber match, coach Rob Cooper praised his starter’s performance.

Regarding Luensmann’s strong day on the mound, Cooper said simply “It was huge.”

Cooper felt confident in his bullpen, but getting six innings from Luensmann allowed him to save some of his relievers.

“We had guys ready…Chase Renner didn’t pitch, Molsky didn’t pitch, [Partridge] could’ve come in to face a lefty. We felt good about what we had,” said Cooper.

According to the skipper, Luensmann’s appearance was his best of the season, and he felt his pitcher was due to break through.

“He’s had other [appearances] where he’s been close, but keeping his emotions in check, that was his best overall performance,” said Cooper.

It couldn’t have come at a better time, as it propelled the Nittany Lions to their first Big Ten series win.

Cooper also touched on the starter’s willingness to pitch in any situation.

“Just the fact that he’s willing to do whatever we ask him to do shows you how much he cares about his teammates and wants to win,” said Cooper. “That’s not something that happens a lot anymore.”

