The 2021 Penn State baseball season has come and gone, and while there was no Big Ten Tournament and no nonconference games, the members of coach Rob Cooper’s squad had an opportunity to prove themselves with a rigorous conference schedule.

The Nittany Lions finished 18-24 and ninth in the Big Ten. They were inconsistent regularly throughout the season, ranking third in batting average but eighth in ERA.

The inconsistency isn’t overly surprising, as seven different freshmen graced the starting lineup at least once.

The number of freshmen seeing the field bodes well for the state of the program’s future, but the focus now shifts to upperclassmen who have the option to stay with the program or move on.

A number of names boosted their chances at a professional career, while some may benefit from another year with the program. Here’s a look at which direction some of Penn State’s elder statesmen should go.

Parker Hendershot, go

Parker Hendershot started his Penn State career with an All-Big Ten Freshman team nomination. He was heavily involved in the lineup through his first three seasons but started 2021 coming off of the bench.

He eventually usurped the first-base role from Cole Bartels and finished with arguably his best season at the plate.

Hendershot put up career highs with a .284 batting average and three home runs. His fielding percentage has also drastically improved since his freshman year.

Despite the career numbers, he likely won’t be too high on the list for professional teams. However, his solid performance this season gives Hendershot the best look at the next-level career he will get, and now is the time to pursue it.

Curtis Robison, stay

From his freshman season to his fourth-year junior campaign, Curtis Robison has continued to improve.

He started with a .179 batting average and ended 2021 at .283. However, the largest jump for the outfielder was his power numbers.

He added career highs in home runs, doubles and RBIs. He has also increased his fielding percentage as his career has gone on.

Robison is a speedy outfielder with a strong arm who is starting to really find his footing at the plate. The lefty bat could have a shot at a professional career, but exercising his extra year of eligibility could continue his trajectory and significantly boost his stock.

Conor Larkin, stay

Early in the season, it seemed like a no-doubter that Conor Larkin would be heading to the draft at the conclusion of the spring.

He put up the most consistent performances of any starter, and watching batters whiff at his breaking balls was poetry in motion. However, he faltered toward the end of the year.

He ended with a 4.95 ERA and a 3-7 record — neither of which are something to write home about. The stuff is certainly there for Larkin, though.

The righty could significantly boost his stock with another season at the top of Cooper’s rotation. He can continue to work on his high-velocity fastball and slider combination while lowering his team-high 24 walks.

Bailey Dees, stay

As the opening day starter for the second year in a row, expectations were high for Bailey Dees: He throws an upper-90s fastball and looks like a prime prospect for the next level.

However, Dees put up arguably the worst numbers among Penn State starters in 2021. He had a 5.59 ERA and allowed a .305 batting average to opposing hitters.

Similar to Larkin, he could see major benefits from staying one more year in the program. Cooper’s trust never faltered in Dees, as he stayed the Friday starter throughout the season — but the numbers don’t show what the tall righty is capable of on the mound.

Kyle Virbitsky, go

After a shaky start to the season, Kyle Virbitsky became must-watch baseball for the Nittany Lions.

He finished with a 4.17 ERA and blew the rest of the pitching staff out of the water in innings pitched and strikeouts.

Virbitsky plays with high energy on the mound, and Cooper stated multiple times that he wished the rest of the team would match the effort his pitcher gave.

The tall righty boosted his stock much higher than expected for a third-day starter. He played roles out of the bullpen before becoming a full-time starter, but his 2021 performance likely put him on many teams’ radars — and it’s the best time for Virbitsky to take the next step.

