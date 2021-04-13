Bailey Dees, Conor Larkin and Kyle Virbitsky didn’t grow up in the same hometown, didn’t play high school baseball together and barely knew each other prior to arriving on campus in Happy Valley in 2017.

Four years later, the trio has found themselves in an unbreakable bond thanks to the time they’ve spent together on and off the field.

Whether it was living together, pulling locker room pranks on one another or pushing their counterparts to new competitive heights, the roots they planted in the Penn State baseball program grew unmistakably intertwined.

The three have solidified themselves as the Nittany Lions’ top starting pitchers for the 2021 season. For Virbitsky, it’s been a “blessing” to have Larkin and Dees by his side as the three worked toward a leadership role after inheriting a middling program.

“I think it started when we got here,” Virbitsky told The Daily Collegian. “We recognized that we were in a situation, not that we didn’t want to be in, but that needed to get better.”

In the first two seasons they were on the squad, Penn State had an overall 37-61 record. While Virbitsky acknowledged there were a handful of reasons for that, he said the trio’s vision of what it could be pushed them to flip the script.

“Having that hope drove us and motivated us to pull as many people along to get what we ultimately wanted out of this whole experience,” Virbitsky said. “I think me, Bailey and Conor really believed in what we were doing — believed that we were doing the right things for the right reasons and the results were gonna come.”

Each of the hurlers said the competitive fire kept throughout practices and the offseason has pushed them to want to outwork each other. Larkin said having Dees and Virbitsky pushing him brought him to places he never could have imagined.

“I can see I’m a better player just from being around them,” Larkin told the Collegian. “We try to beat each other — that’s what makes it fun. Just having that competitive spirit between us three has pushed us to limits to where I never thought I could be pushed before.”

Despite the “constant desire to compete,” the bond they’ve built shines on game days. When one guy is on the mound, the other two are right there to tell him what he did wrong or encourage him “to empty the tank,” as Virbitsky likes to say.

“We’re keeping each other accountable, but also helping each other in the right way,” Larkin said. “When you all have the same common goal, when you all want to help each other be the best possible player that we can be, it really helps.”

Dees, Larkin and Virbitsky agree they get locked into the game when they’re on the bump and can’t focus on much outside of their headspace. But on days they’re not toeing the rubber, there’s no envious eyes following along from the dugout.

“When I’m on the mound, I don’t notice much besides me pitching. But when they’re on the mound, they have my full support,” Dees told the Collegian. “I don’t think there’s any jealousy or bad blood when the others are on the mound. It’s all just we want the best for each other.”

The relationship they’ve built extends well beyond the realm of baseball, and it started when Dees and Larkin roomed together with Virbitsky on the same floor in their freshman year.

Now, Dees and Virbitsky live in a house together, and despite Dees being an early riser and occasionally making some noise with his NutriBullet blender, Virbitsky said he’s a “very good housemate” — Dees even lets him pick off of his food every now and then.

The trio has had its fair share of off-the-field shenanigans as well, and all three recalled locker room mischief as their top memory — including the origin of Dees’ nickname and Xbox name.

“My sophomore year, I hid [Virbitsky’s] jersey or something before a game,” Dees said. “I remember he was flustered — he was running around the locker room looking for his jersey, and he found out it was me. Then he came and took something out of my locker. It was a funny back-and-forth between me and him.”

Virbitsky set the record straight — the “something” he took was Dees’ good-luck Yoda doll, which inspired teammates to refer to Dees as “Daddy Yoda.”

Larkin said it’s funny to look back on the strides they’ve made in their relationship on and off the field from freshman year to now.

“We try to find ways to communicate with each other even when we’re on winter or summer break,” Larkin said. “Like, ‘How you guys doing? What can we do to help?’ There’s an on-the-field bond as a pitcher, then there’s an off-the-field bond where we try to get away from the game of baseball and just hang out and have fun.”

One person each trio member credited for who they are today was Penn State pitching coach Josh Newman, who spent time in the major leagues. Newman joined Rob Cooper’s staff the same year Dees, Larkin and Virbitsky arrived on campus.

In the same way the three pitchers have all grown into the program, Newman has grown right alongside them. However, he deflected all the credit for where they are to the guys themselves and student assistant coach Austin Urban, who also spent time in professional baseball.

“These guys represent everything that you could ever dream of coaching,” Newman told the Collegian. “To be a part of their journey as young men, watch them develop and [watch] who they are as people is why you do it.”

Newman also credited the trio for the way it treated him and turned Happy Valley into a home, despite all of them experiencing a new program and new ideas for the first time — and what the three mean to him on a personal level.

“Those guys welcomed me and my family with open arms from day one,” Newman said. “I get to be around those guys every day, and they make me better. Just the respect, they didn’t have to do that.”

When their days at Penn State are over, Virbitsky still has lofty expectations for their relationship and development in the game of baseball.

“I think I’ll be friends with the two of them for the rest of my life, I really do,” Virbitsky said. “And I think it’s a pretty unique situation we’re in, because I would say the three of us all have a pretty good shot at continuing on and hopefully playing professionally.”

Newman didn’t skip a beat when he explained his expectations for the trio post-Penn State.

“They’re gonna be pros,” Newman said. “They already are in how they go about their business. They’re gonna be successful men.”

Dees, Larkin and Virbitsky may have been brought together because of baseball, but their connection has grown well beyond the diamond.

No matter what the future holds, Dees said he expects his counterparts to still be with him through some of the biggest moments of his life.

“I think we’ll always be friends,” Dees said. “I think we’ll always stay in touch, and wherever we’re at after this year [or] next year, we’re gonna always stay connected. I think those guys will be in my wedding.”

As for Larkin, he can’t imagine a world where Dees and Virbitsky aren’t a part of his life — whether it’s college baseball, professional baseball or just life in general.

“We’ve been around each other for too long now where it’d be weird to not continue talking,” Larkin said. “I love these two guys with everything I have. Being around them every day when it comes to bullpens, games or whatever is so joyful for me.”

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE

State College Spikes select new manager with MLB playing experience The State College Spikes will be under new leadership for their first season in the MLB Draf…