One week ago in Ann Arbor, Michigan, junior right-hander Travis Luensmann walked off the mound in the cold, crisp air with his worst start of the 2023 season. On Saturday afternoon against Indiana, that all changed.

Allowing six runs, with four of those being earned runs against Michigan, Luensmann wasn’t his typical self against a talented Wolverine roster. On a warm Saturday at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, Luensmann was untouchable, announcing himself as a force to be reckoned with in the Big Ten in dominant fashion.

Prior to the State College skies washing away Game 2 of the doubleheader, Luensmann flooded the plate with fastballs, compiling a career-high 10 strikeouts with heat-seeking pitches that allowed the Altoona, Pennsylvania, native to collect his third-career save.

While his bread-and-butter remains as a starter, the 6-foot-6, 234-pound flamethrower unleashed a flurry of strikeouts out of the bullpen. He piggy-backed off a strong five-inning start from junior righty Jaden Henline to pick up a four-inning save, giving the Nittany Lions their first Big Ten win of the season.

Reaching 97 mph on the radar gun featured on the large right-field wall at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, 10 of 12 outs recorded by Luensmann were via the strikeout, blowing some of the best hitters in the conference away with blistering speed and precision.

“I just kind of let it rip out there, just throwing everything with conviction, everything I got basically,” Luensmann said. “Kind of left some stuff back in the tank in Michigan, left last week with a bad taste in my mouth, so we were just going out there and letting it eat today, so that kind of worked against them.”

With a dangerous group of hitters donning the classic red and white jerseys, Luensmann battled against a lineup with five Indiana starters holding batting averages over .300 coming into the contest, including Phillip Glasser who maintains an over .400 mark.

Potent lineups like Indiana’s thrive off pitchers who make mistakes or walk hitters, and that has been a problem for Luensmann. However, with a season-low one walk and his emotions in check, Luensmann was in control the entire afternoon.

“There's just a ton of emotion, but I think a big thing with me this year is just trying to control that and act as mature as I can out there, just kind of be a positive light for the team and all that,” Luensmann said. “So, I just kind of put stuff to the side and just kind of stay within myself and stay with the team, don't want to give off bad vibes or anything like that.”

In addition to a breakout campaign from both Henline and graduate student right-hander Daniel Ouderkirk, Luensmann has been a focal point in Cooper’s pitching staff and was ranked as a top-200 starting pitcher coming into the 2023 season by D1Baseball.com.

While Luensmann mixed in his offspeed to get hitters off balance, the junior continued to change hitters’ eye levels with his fastball, capitalizing on his opportunities and escaping damage in the seventh with a pair of runners on base.

“I mean, you want to go out there and just go with your best stuff, just get after guys and I think that sets up an aggressive play strategy,” Luensmann said. “I think that's what kind of fuels teams at the end of the day so just going out there being aggressive on attack mode for the majority of the game, that's all you really can do and get guys out.”

While Luensmann followed Henline who continued to shine in his starting role, the dynamic pair of juniors overpowered Indiana, holding the Hoosiers scoreless over the last six innings of the contest.

Luensmann outlined how Henline’s approach with his two-seam fastball kept Indiana hitters guessing and with the location of his slider, Indiana was unable to catch up. As Luensmann and Henline both hold ERA’s under 3.50, the next step for the duo is to find consistency.

“It's really just very rewarding to kind of just know the work you're putting in throughout the week is resulting in something at the end of the day,” Luensmann said. “Just kind of having that reassurance is really good, but you know, you just gotta kind of keep stacking days and keep going out the same way every day.”

