Baseball PSU vs. Michigan State, Johnny Piacentino (22)

Outfielder Johnny Piacentino (22) diving to catch the ball during Penn State's game against Michigan State on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Medlar Field in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Spartans 27-4.

 Jason Chen

Penn State will have to wait one more day to begin its quest for a Big Ten title.

The blue and white's opening-round game against Iowa was postponed due to inclement weather, marking the second time the contest was pushed back.

The Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes were slated to square off Wednesday at 9 a.m. local time, before anticipated rain pushed the game back to 5 p.m.

Thursday's game time has yet to be announced.

