Penn State will have to wait one more day to begin its quest for a Big Ten title.

The blue and white's opening-round game against Iowa was postponed due to inclement weather, marking the second time the contest was pushed back.

Our Big Ten Tournament opener vs. Iowa has been postponed until tomorrow. Will provide updates as soon as we have tomorrow's schedule.#WeAre https://t.co/AH4O8edZOR — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) May 25, 2022

The Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes were slated to square off Wednesday at 9 a.m. local time, before anticipated rain pushed the game back to 5 p.m.

Thursday's game time has yet to be announced.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE