The State College Spikes joined the brand new MLB Draft League for its inaugural season after spending the better part of a decade as the St. Louis Cardinals’ Class A Short Season affiliate — but there’s now significantly less stability for members of the Spikes roster.

The league’s purpose is to give draft-eligible prospects exposure to Major League teams and a chance to boost their draft stock. However, some Spikes players have been subjected to temporary contracts while others have full-season guarantees.

In his first season managing the club, Delwyn Young navigated through his fair share of challenges and roster turnover.

“You have to be firm, consistent and repetitive,” Young told The Daily Collegian. “It’s difficult to get a roster and have the roster turnover because you want to know the player first.”

To build a rapport with the players who may or may not be on the roster for a while, Young said he’s had to capitalize on teaching moments during games.

The manager, who spent time in Major League Baseball with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates, said it isn’t hard to see players go because “that’s the nature of the beast.”

“I don’t think I’ve had the same roster for more than a week, and I think that’s being excessive,” Young said. “We don’t have that much time with the players.”

The players and coaches know it’s only for a limited time, but Young added that if they were here for a full season, and he got to know them better, it would be much harder to see the athletes go.

Marques Paige is a 23-year-old third baseman for the Spikes and noted that he didn’t have much exposure during his college days, so he’s grateful for his chance to play in State College.

Paige played his college ball at Division II Northwestern Oklahoma State University, where he posted a .318 batting average for Rangers in his senior season.

Paige said his experience in the Draft League has been “wonderful,” and said he couldn’t have foreseen himself being given this opportunity in the fall.

“It’s like being in a carnival as a little kid,” Paige told the Collegian. “New and beautiful fields, great competition all the way around, so it’s what I’ve prepared for my whole life to get to that next step.”

The Las Vegas native said the league has been one of his greatest baseball challenges in his entire career.

Paige started out on a temporary contract for the first two weeks of the season and then was extended for the rest of the summer by the team’s management.

“We’ll see how the draft goes, and if I get picked up, then I’ll take it,” Paige said. “If not, I’ll be back here on July 14.”

Paige said it’s always hard to see teammates come and go as the roster turns over because players start to build relationships instantly, but it’s impossible to predict how the cookie will crumble.

“I like to keep those connections,” Paige said. “I like to check in on people I’ve come across in the baseball world.”

Perhaps the most difficult part of the ever-changing roster is maintaining on-field chemistry, Paige said.

He said you have to figure out how hard another player throws, how much room they can cover and how they communicate — no small task with such a variable roster.

“It takes time, but the faster you can build those relationships with your teammates, the faster that chemistry comes together,” Paige said. “That’s how good teams win.”

Chris Wall is a left-handed pitcher and “loves” the opportunity to play for the Spikes — he takes an interest in seeing other players' perspectives on the game.

The southpaw spent his collegiate years at Columbia College, where he pitched to the tune of a 0.81 ERA in just over 33 innings during his senior season.

Wall said he has taken the time to build connections within the Spikes to set himself up for success.

“I’ve made a lot of connections, and there've been a lot of networking opportunities so that if baseball doesn’t work out on the field, there are other aspects of the game that I can stay in,” Wall told the Collegian.

Contrary to Paige’s contract situation, Wall signed a full-season contract back in the fall.

As far as new teammates coming in every few weeks, Wall said it’s new for him, but he knows it’s common in most summer leagues for the roster to be shaken up. And despite their short time on the roster, he knows those with temporary contracts got their shot.

“What I take from it is that other guys signed full contracts, and they deserve their right to play as well, but in the grand scheme of things, I think those guys got their opportunity to demonstrate their personality and how they play in front of scouts,” Wall said.

As far as building chemistry, Wall said it doesn’t take too long when all the players come in with a similar thought process.

“We’re here for one goal, and we’re here to help each other achieve that one goal.”

