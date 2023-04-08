Tayven Kelley has been a key component to Penn State’s winning record in the 2023 campaign. The senior from Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania, has been a contributor in all facets for the Nittany Lions this season.

Coming into the third contest against Delaware State, Kelley netted a .262 batting average to go along with three home runs and 17 RBIs. His all-around presence on the diamond has aided the blue and white to much success on the season.

Recently, Kelley hasn’t found much success at the plate. Headed into Saturday’s matchup, Kelley was 1-of-13 in his last three appearances against Bucknell and Delaware State.

Kelley flipped the switch on Saturday and credited it to a change in attitude.

“Just staying positive and keeping a forward mindset. You know, not the last at-bat, the next AB [at-bat],” Kelley said.

Saturday was a different story, as he went 3-for-3 with a walk, three RBIs and three runs. A big bounce-back day was the result of extra preparation and work in the batting cage.

“I just tried to simplify everything honestly. I’ve been kind of struggling as of late, so just staying short and compact as I can through the baseball and sticking it to right center kind of worked out for me today,” Kelley said.

Kelley’s production at the plate has been meaningful the whole year. Kelley marked his eighth game with at least two hits, as well as his fourth with three hits. He has been putting together quality at-bats for the squad, driving runs in and cashing into the score column himself with 23 runs on the season.

Run support is a pitcher's best friend. Kelley accounted for six of the 15 runs against the Hornets, giving reassurance to pitchers Daniel Ouderkirk and Anthony Steele, as they were able to relax on the mound given the comfortable lead Kelley and the offense provided.

“It's awesome man. TK has been pretty solid all year,” Ouderkirk said about the spark Kelley has provided. “You know, he plays his butt off, makes great plays in the outfield, just a good bat out there in the lineup.”

All three of Kelley’s at-bats were ripped for extra-base hits, with two going for triples to go along with a double. The two triples added to his team-leading mark of three triples on the year.

“It’s always fun getting triples, not going to lie. So getting extra-base hits always helps the team, so whatever I can do to help us win, I will do it,” Kelley said.

Kelley has taken a massive jump in being a key piece to the offense since last year. The returning starter appeared in 49 games last year and has taken an impressive leap this season.

Through the 2023 campaign, in 22 fewer games than last year, Kelly has accumulated three more runs scored, three more doubles, the same amount of RBIs and only three less hits,

Coach Rob Cooper said the outfielder can be “streaky,” but he has success when he “slows his mental motor down a little bit and really is willing to let the ball travel with it.”

Kelley looks to build off his success and continue it for the duration of the season, as he is a big part in this Nittany Lion team.

