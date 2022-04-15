The 2022 season hasn’t been kind to Tayven Kelley, but a breakout performance Thursday evening could change the tides for the outfielder.

The junior right-handed batter went into Penn State’s series opener with Purdue hitting just .179 on the season with 95 at bats.

In comparison to last year, Kelley’s numbers have taken a major hit in nearly every major statistical category, despite a similar number of games played and at bats.

Two numbers that stand out in particular are the junior’s walks, down seven from last year, and his OPS, down a staggering .244 thus far.

However, Thursday’s game was much different than previous ones for Kelley, which is something Coach Rob Cooper took notice of.

“[Kelley] was on more pitches than he's been,” Cooper said. “If you look at the way he was taking pitches, he was a lot more under control. He was lighter.”

The Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania, native finished the game 2-for-4 with two extra-base hits, including a double and a triple.

Kelley’s first hit came in a big moment in the third after his team had just tied the score on a walk-in run.

The veteran outfielder stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and an opportunity to give his team the lead.

Kelley delivered in a big way, driving in all three baserunners on a deep double off the wall.

Graduate outfielder Cole Bartels would drive Kelley in two at-bats later, with the score eventually representing the game-winning run.

Cooper said that Kelley’s double was “huge” and his triple later in the game was “big” too, despite no runs being scored as a result.

Kelley’s approach to the plate was something that he also recognized as a problem this season.

The 26-game starter said he approached the plate with a less-complex mindset than in past games.

“I just came in today trying to simplify what I was doing at the plate,” Kelley said. “I wasn’t trying to put much thought into it, I was just, you know, ‘bat to ball.’”

Overthinking things at the plate tends to be how many hitters find themselves in slumps, and Kelley’s case was no different.

A product of overthinking in baseball tends to be worrying too much about performing well for your team.

This care-too-much mentality is something Cooper sees shine through in Kelley.

“One thing that really means a lot to him is not letting his teammates down,” Cooper said. “He can really internalize that.”

Kelley isn’t the first player Cooper mentioned as a guy who has struggled at the plate for getting inside his own head, with the skipper pinpointing former infielder Gavin Homer as another as recently as 2021.

While Homer found substantially more success at the plate than Kelley has, especially in his last year in Happy Valley, Cooper maintained they approached the game similarly.

“Usually when somebody's struggling, it can be one of three things,” Cooper said. “It can be that they're not good enough — that's not the problem with either one of those guys. It can be that they don't care, they don't put in the work, they're selfish — that's not the case with either one of those guys either.

“And then the third reason is when you're trying to do way too much, and you're putting all this pressure on yourself and you're not slowing the game down.”

Cooper said getting guys like Kelley and Homer to understand that all of the pressure in the world doesn’t rest on their shoulders is a key part of their individual success.

“It's coming from a good place because you want to do so well so badly, but you're getting the exact same result that you would if you were a selfish guy,” Cooper said. “Getting them to understand, “I know how bad you want to do it, but let's put yourself in a position where you can do it.’”

As a consistent starter for the blue and white, Kelley could provide a solid bat at the bottom of his team's order if he finds more consistency in the box.

In Cooper’s mind, the veteran hitter needs to continue his simplified plate approach in order to continue to be successful.

“Just put a good swing on the ball,” Cooper said. “Forget about doubles, triples, home runs — let's just let's go A to B and go from there.”

