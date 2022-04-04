A packed Beaver Stadium on fall Saturdays shows the dedication many Penn State students have to the university’s sports. Though football turns out home crowds of over 100,000, some teams don’t receive as much recognition, like baseball and softball.

"I do think that the stigma of baseball [is] not being the biggest sport here," Jules Rodriguez said. "Some people might be hesitant to go. I know I was because none of my friends wanted to go with me but I really wanted to go.”

Rodriguez (freshman-biology) wanted to attend baseball games in her first year at University Park, but she was hesitant to make her way out to Lubrano Park at Medlar Field because her friends didn’t have any interest in the sport.

“I think how much publicity they get and how big the names are definitely plays into how big it is," Rodriguez said.

For some students, softball and baseball lack the same appeal as some of the more popular sports on campus because of the game day experience.

Coaches Clarisa Crowell’s and Rob Cooper’s teams have to compete with the energy that Beaver Stadium, the Bryce Jordan Center and Pegula Ice Arena all create throughout the year.

"It's really just the atmosphere," Jon Havens (freshman-mechanical engineering) said. "All the people gathering and having the pom poms. It's really cool, and the tradition, too — I have been to plenty of NFL games, and a Penn State football game completely outweighs that because of its tradition."

Sometimes, the key aspect of a game day experience in Happy Valley doesn't even happen within the confines of a sporting venue.

To Dharmiisha Sivanesam, he said tailgates are one of the reasons he goes to Penn State football games.

Alyssa Lazzaro said she isn't much of a football fan, but it's ultimately the social aspect of the gridiron that brings her out on fall weekends in State College.

"I just like going to the games to spend time with my friends,” Lazzaro (senior-education) said. “If more people would go to a [baseball or softball] game, then I would go."

Sivanesam (senior-mechanical engineering) said you don't have to know the players on the team to still show your support at a sporting event.

For fans like Sivanesam, a baseball or a softball game wouldn’t be made more interesting with more marquee players necessarily, but it's the energy in the crowd that draws people out to the eastern edges of campus.

"Even if you didn't know anybody on the team, people will still go because they know it's going to be hype," Sivanesam said. "They know it's going to be loud. It's going to be crazy. So, they'll still go even if they know nothing about basketball."

Rodriguez said she’s a big baseball fan, but she didn't even know the season had started to buy a season pass.

"It's really all football," Rodriguez said. "I wish there were other sports mentioned. I know some people on the track team, but even then, I don't think that they get enough recognition as much as the football team, obviously."

Hanna Kell-Fien said if softball and baseball at Penn State were discussed more, more people would want to go.

"I feel like if it was more talked about or more posted about, then I would probably be more likely to go," Kell-Fien (freshman-rehabilitation and human services) said.

The weather influences if people go to a game. Even at some football games, if the weather doesn't look great, people such as Sivanesam don't want to attend.

"That's also really dependent on who we’re playing, like some of the smaller games. If it's not adequate weather, it's not worth going, but if it's a bigger game, even though the weather isn't fantastic, you would still go,” he said.

For Lazzaro, Penn State sporting events are fun because of the atmosphere.

"I think there's a lot of fun with all the students together, and I'm just really happy to be there," she said. "I feel like there's a lot of school pride there, too."

Rodriguez said student sections are fun to watch and be a part of.

“Seeing everyone else really proud of it makes me go back," she said.

And for Lauren Marcotte, a sophomore infielder for Penn State, seeing the student section there whenever softball has one changes the mentality for the whole team.

“It pumps us up,” Marcotte said. “Seeing them and other students being here with us to support us is such a cool feeling, it gets us going and makes us want to do better.”

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE

+2 Penn State baseball closes series with No. 23 Maryland in 5-run defeat Penn State posted a statement win over No. 23 Maryland on Saturday, but in the final leg of …