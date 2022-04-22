Two teams on very different trajectories met in the North Star State Friday night.

Penn State was gunning for its third-straight win, while Minnesota hoped to recover from a four-game losing skid.

The Golden Gophers snapped their streak in a commanding 7-3 victory against the Nittany Lions.

Penn State’s Matt Wood got his team on the board in the first inning with a triple to right field, bringing leadoff man Cole Bartels home. It’s business as usual for Wood, who plated his team-leading 30th RBI of the season.

The Golden Gophers answered right back in the bottom of the frame. A pair of hits followed by a double-play ball off the bat of Chase Stanke was enough to get one run on the board.

Minnesota took the lead in the next inning, capitalizing on an errant throw from pitcher Jaden Henline with the bases loaded.

After three scoreless innings, the blue and white found a spark in the top of the fifth. With two on, Jay Harry skied a sacrifice fly, scoring C.J. Pittaro from third base and knotting the game at 2-2.

In the bottom of the fifth, Minnesota sprung to life. An error followed by a Stanke double gave the Gophers the lead back, 4-2.

Later in the inning, Minnesota’s 10th man — the wind — carried a routine flyball like a kite, as it evaded the glove of Bartels and dropped in for a hit. Jack Kelly would score on the play.

The scoring run would end, but not before Brady Counsell tacked on a run with a double of his own to make it 6-2.

From there, Gophers reliever Tom Skoro closed things out with little drama, earning Minnesota’s second conference victory of the year.

Stumbling Nittany Lions

It’s always tough to play in a hostile road environment, but Penn State didn’t do itself any favors Friday night.

The blue and white committed three errors, bringing its season total to 56, which is second-most in the Big Ten.

These miscues were especially devastating given the low-scoring nature of the game and how careless they were.

In the second inning, Henline attempted a pickoff to second base in a bases loaded situation. The throw sailed into center field and plated an unearned run for Minnesota.

In an eerily similar position, the Nittany Lions again botched a pick-off attempt. This time, Henline threw to first base, even though first baseman Josh Spiegel wasn’t covering the bag.

Nothing changed when Jordan Morales entered the game, and he threw a wild pitch to surrender another unearned run.

As a team averaging less than five runs per game, the Golden Gophers needed a boost and got it, at Penn State’s expense.

Ireland tames Nittany Lions

The chilly, windy conditions in Minneapolis made life hard for Penn State batters, and Gopher pitcher Sam Ireland took full advantage.

Facing the blue and white, the junior went seven innings, tossing nine strikeouts in a 99-pitch outing.

It was a confidence booster for Ireland, who gave up a combined 12 runs in his previous two starts against Maryland and Iowa.

Penn State, who posted 10 or more hits in eight of its last 11 games, was held to a measly four hits against Ireland.

Coupled with the Gopher’s explosive hitting, it was an uphill battle for the blue and white at Siebert Field.

Minnesota comes alive

Coach John Anderson’s team hasn’t had much to celebrate in 2022, residing in the Big Ten basement with its 1-8 conference record.

Minnesota didn’t look like a last place team Friday night, though. If anything, it looked like a contender.

Ireland’s fastballs pierced through the northern winds in an impressive start and was the backbone for the Gopher’s success.

The offense took advantage of the extra time provided by its pitcher and had a productive evening.

Eight different players notched hits for Minnesota, including six extra base hits.

Although only three of their seven scores were earned runs, the Golden Gophers still did the dirty work by getting players in scoring position.

