Penn State wrapped up a dominant home-opening series with two wins over Georgetown and then clinched the third win with a victory over Binghamton. During the home stand, the offense continued its impressive start to the season with several Nittany Lions contributing.

The depth for the blue and white has allowed it to gain the edge over opposing teams, giving the other team's pitching staff fits throughout the lineup. Being able to apply pressure from top to bottom has given the Nittany Lions a boost to their win total.

“When you look at that lineup one to nine, and you have guys coming off the bench like that, you know that your guys are going to compete, you don’t have to rely on one or two guys,” coach Rob Cooper said after the game.

Penn State has a deep squad that has been getting the job done. Through the three opening games at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, the Nittany Lions have scored 28 runs on 32 hits, absolutely running it up on their visitors. The run support has certainly benefited the pitching staff.

“I think our offense has done a great job. I mean, from top to bottom. I think that, especially as a pitcher, getting that lead gives you more confidence to go out there and just start at-bats and just get right after their hitters. Getting that offense from our lineup definitely helps, and all of our pitchers pretty much appreciate it” said pitcher Jordan Morales on Sunday regarding the support the hitters have given him.

The strength in numbers speaks volumes for this squad. In the second win over Georgetown and the win over Binghamton, the Nittany Lions 13 different players were able to muster a hit. Over the two-day stretch, the team rolled with the same starting lineup and each starter added a hit to their tally.

At the later stages of the game against Binghamton, three substitutes for Penn State were able to reach base off of a hit. Jake Cooper, Derek Cease, CJ Pittaro and Ty Torti (who got the first hit of his collegiate career) all contributed a hit to the box score off the bench.

Coach Cooper noted on Sunday “It’s just a tough lineup to get through. It’s tough because they won’t give in and a lot of it is the fortune of a lot of three- and four-year guys that have been through it and understand the game and understand that just because that last at-bat didn’t go my way doesn’t mean the next one won’t.”

Two key pieces to the success of the offense and the Nittany Lions 12-5 start to the campaign are Anthony Steele and Jay Harry.

Harry has been getting it done in all facets for the blue and white. The shortstop has 17 RBI’s in just as many games as well as having a .314 batting average.

“I’m just trying to put good at-bats together, advancing guys when I can and getting guys in when I can. I’m not trying to swing at anything out of the zone doing everything I can to win,” Harry said.

He also credited the success of the team to this approach, adding that “We have very unselfish players and we have very unselfish at-bats.”

Steele, who was an All-Big Ten freshman team member last year, has continued this season right where he left off. He had a big game against Binghamton at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two runs, three RBI’s and an absolute moonshot of a home run.

He credited everyone getting involved, as he said after the Binghmaton game that “Every guy is up there with an approach and as a team and an offense we dive into that approach.”

The high-powered offense will look to build off the success throughout the whole lineup as the season progresses.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE

+2 Penn State baseball buries Binghamton behind long ball showcase, scores 15 unanswered runs With a hint of spring in the air, Penn State battled Binghamton for the first time since 201…