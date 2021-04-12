The State College Spikes will be under new leadership for their first season in the MLB Draft League.

The team announced Monday that 38-year-old Delwyn Young will become the 11th manager in Spikes history.

Please give a big #HappyValley welcome to the 11th skipper in #SCSpikes history, Delwyn Young!Can't wait to see him bring that big league experience to the @mlbdraftleague this summer!More: https://t.co/Avz6MP5UG5 pic.twitter.com/ojQ80FPIhT — State College Spikes (@SCSpikes) April 12, 2021

“Coming from a huge baseball family and all the years spent in a uniform or around a baseball diamond, I had never heard of an opportunity such as the MLB Draft League,” Young said in a statement. “I believe an opportunity of this magnitude will change the landscape of baseball for generations to come.”

Young spent parts of five seasons in MLB with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates and was on a coaching staff with the Kingsport Mets and Brooklyn Cyclones after his playing days.

The Spikes will open their season at home at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Monday, May 24.

