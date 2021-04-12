State College Spikes
The State College Spikes play the Auburn Doubledays at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on June 28, 2017.

 Erin O'Neill

The State College Spikes will be under new leadership for their first season in the MLB Draft League.

The team announced Monday that 38-year-old Delwyn Young will become the 11th manager in Spikes history.

“Coming from a huge baseball family and all the years spent in a uniform or around a baseball diamond, I had never heard of an opportunity such as the MLB Draft League,” Young said in a statement. “I believe an opportunity of this magnitude will change the landscape of baseball for generations to come.”

Young spent parts of five seasons in MLB with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates and was on a coaching staff with the Kingsport Mets and Brooklyn Cyclones after his playing days.

The Spikes will open their season at home at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Monday, May 24.

