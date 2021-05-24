The MLB Draft League’s inaugural season features six teams scattered across the northeast United States, including the State College Spikes.

The Spikes joined the Draft League after MLB cut down on the number of minor league affiliated teams.

The new league offers players a unique opportunity to showcase their talents in front of MLB scouts.

“Everyone’s pumped up,” third baseman Kevin Karstetter said. “Anytime you can be a part of something brand new, it's pretty special.”

The MLB Draft League also gives players with less exposure a chance to prove themselves.

“A lot of times, junior college kids get overlooked because it’s not a Division 1 school,” Spikes manager Delwyn Young, who was a junior college player, said. “These kids do have value, and to help them out is intriguing.”

Another aspect of the league is that five of the six new Draft League managers played in the majors, while the fifth is a veteran in the minor league world: This provides a special opportunity to give players inside knowledge on what it takes to make it to the big leagues.

Spikes first-year manager Delwyn Young played five years in MLB with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates. He said he’s using his experience — good and bad — to coach his new team.

“Part of my success came from understanding how I failed,” Young said. “I told them that, regardless of the situation, I’ll give them both sides of it, because if you don’t prepare for the worst, you’re not going to be prepared.”

As with everything that is brand new, there are still obstacles — one of which is the number of games the team has to play in such a short amount of time.

The Spikes’ schedule contains 68 games over the course of three months. The schedule is set up so each team plays every day for a week, sometimes stretching to two weeks, and then one day of rest before repeating the cycle all over again.

For Young, it will be a learning experience for all of the players.

“I told them that they are getting ready to do something they’ve never done before,” Young said. “[The players] don’t know what it’s like to field ground balls every day.”

However, the action-packed schedule could be entertaining from a fan’s standpoint. The Spikes are a local fan-favorite in the sports-oriented town of State College.

“It's been 631 days since the last time [State College] has seen baseball,” Young said. “We’re excited to knock that back to zero.”

For Karstetter, a State College native, it gives him the chance to play in front of his home crowd.

“I know how important baseball is up here,” Karstetter said. “I’m going to play my hardest to try and represent the whole town.”

The State College Spikes will end the baseball drought and make their Draft League debut at home against the Williamsport Crosscutters on May 24.

