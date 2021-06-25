The State College Spikes have hit a few bumps in the road early on this season.

With a recent large-scale roster turnover, the Spikes sit at fifth place in the MLB Draft League with an 11-13 record.

The team is four games back from the first place Mahoning Valley Scrappers but have looked good at home with a 7-5 record at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

With the roster shakeups, the Spikes brought in a crop of new pitchers to go along with a few who survived the cuts.

Here’s a look at how the current pitchers are performing as they continue looking to improve their draft stock.

Griffin Miller

Griffin Miller has started five games for the Spikes this season and has a 5.14 ERA to show for it.

The Milan, Tennessee, right-hander has pitched 21 innings and allowed 12 earned runs to go with his 27 strikeouts.

Miller hasn’t allowed a home run, but opponents are hitting .310 off of him.

Miller had a strong start against Mahoning Valley on Wednesday, though, as he pitched five innings of shutout baseball in a win.

Jason Bollman

Through two and two-thirds innings this year, Jason Bollman has yet to allow an earned run on the three hits he has given up.

The Palos Heights, Illinois, native has three strikeouts with one walk and a WHIP of 1.19. He’s a product of junior college Wabash Valley and is currently committed to LSU.

Bollman has two appearances for the Spikes so far, and if he can limit the damage like he’s been doing, he should stay on the roster for the foreseeable future.

Kiernan Higgins

Kiernan Higgins has appeared in eight games for the Spikes and has an 0.82 ERA.

In 11 innings, Higgins has allowed one earned run on eight hits and walked just two batters.

The Buffalo, New York, product has also racked up 16 strikeouts on the season. He’s also added one save on the season.

Mason Mellott

The hometown hero has pitched eight innings for the Spikes so far this year. Mason Mellott has allowed just two runs to give the former Penn Stater an ERA of 2.25.

The opposition is hitting .250 against Mellott, who has five strikeouts to go with seven free passes. The K:BB ratio isn’t great, but he’s been relatively effective thus far.

Coming on in relief Wednesday, Mellott retired all three batters he faced on just eight pitches in the Spikes’ win.

Andrew Moore

Andrew Moore has allowed 10 earned runs this season for the Spikes.

Moore has 14 strikeouts to six walks in 14 and one-third innings pitched. With a .291 batting average against him and a 6.28 ERA, Moore will look to turn his season around in the coming weeks.

He has a 1-3 record, and the Flovilla, Georgia, native has started twice for the Spikes but has six appearances overall. He’s currently committed to play college baseball at Middle Tennessee State.

Blake Seigler

Blake Seigler has pitched in nine games for the Spikes so far this season. With an ERA of exactly 6.00 across 12 innings and eight earned runs against him, Seigler could certainly use a boost in number.

With over 20 strikeouts and just a .209 batting average against him, though, the North Augusta, South Carolina, right-hander has the capability to turn it around if he can limit walks. He’s issued nine free passes so far.

However, Seigler has been able to avoid the long ball as he has yet to allow a home run.

