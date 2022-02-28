The State College Spikes will honor a Penn State great in late July.

The collegiate summer team will give out Wally Triplett bobbleheads to the first 1,000 fans that show up to the team’s matchup with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on July 29.

In a press release, the Spikes said Triplett was “a football pioneer who gave a unifying voice to Happy Valley and made a significant impact on the athletic landscape.”

Triplett played running back at Penn State who was a member of the 1948 Cotton Bowl team that coined the "We Are" chant.

The Pennsylvania native was the first Black draftee to play in the NFL in 1949.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE

Big Ten Network announces 2 televised Penn State baseball games for 2022 season Penn State will have a pair of games make it to the big screen this season.