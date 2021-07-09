As the State College Spikes find themselves in fifth place in the MLB Draft League, they’ll need more consistent performances to pull them out of the depths of the standings.

The Spikes will also need a few more hitters to start contributing to make up for the current inconsistency put forth by the pitching staff.

Manager Delwyn Young’s team currently sits at 15-21 and is eight games back from first place, as the West Virginia Black Bears continue to roar to a 21-11-5 record.

With just over a month left in the season, the Spikes will have to rally, and they’ll be counting on a few of these names to keep producing at the plate.

Zion Pettigrew

Zion Pettigrew has played in 19 games for the Spikes thus far and has 69 at bats in that span.

The Chicago native is hitting .319 with an .820 OPS. Pettigrew has 22 hits, including six doubles and two triples.

Pettigrew played his college ball at the University of Illinois Springfield and boasts a .356 on base percentage in a small sample size with the Spikes.

Nathan Church

Similar to Pettigrew, Nathan Church also has 69 at bats across 18 games, but Church has seen a bit more success in the power department.

Church has blasted four home runs and six doubles, helping him rack up 17 RBIs in a hurry. He’s also added a solid .989 OPS.

The outfielder collected four RBIs and a home run out of the leadoff spot in an 8-7 win against the Trenton Thunder on Monday.

The Lake Forest, California, product is hitting .333 and has been issued seven free passes to give him a .395 on base percentage.

Mark Vierling

Mark Vierling is one of the elder statesmen of the squad, totaling 102 at bats over 28 games, and the St. Louis-born second baseman has a .294 batting average to show for it.

The Missouri Tiger has launched three home runs in his 30 hits to give him 18 RBIs on the season.

With an on-base percentage of .363 and an .843 OPS, the Spikes should see an uptick in the win column if he can continue to thrive in the batter’s box.

Damiano Palmegiani

Damiano Palmegiani bears one of the best OPS numbers on the team at .888, but it’s just one of the stats that shows how much of an offensive juggernaut the Surrey, British Columbia, native has been.

In 53 at-bats, Palmegiani has a .397 on base percentage, in large part thanks to a good eye at the plate that has seen him walk down to first base on seven occasions.

He’s also shown capabilities for power with six of his 16 hits going for extra bases, including two home runs and four doubles.

