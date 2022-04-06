From fireworks to $2 tacos, State College Spikes fans have plenty to look forward to when they head to the ballpark this summer.

The Spikes announced Wednesday fireworks displays will take place in Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Opening Day on June 8 and following the regular season finale on Sept. 4,

Additionally, fans can watch fireworks shows in State College on June 11, June 25, July 9, July 30, August 20 and August 27.

The FIREWORKS dates for the 2022 home schedule, the brand new baseball-bat shaped Deer Bats presented by @LionCountry_Kia for beer & soda this season, and the Daily Value Promotions lead off our promo schedule reveal!Stay tuned for more tomorrow!📰: https://t.co/wX3c080Kq4 pic.twitter.com/UsF9wkqUI3 — State College Spikes (@SCSpikes) April 6, 2022

The Spikes will also offer a special promotional offer for every day of the week during home games.

Such promotions include Walkout Taco Tuesdays and Thirsty Thursdays — where $2 draft and $4 craft draft 16 oz. beers will be available to fans.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE

+2 Penn State baseball edges Bucknell in strong offensive showing Looking to get back on track after a loss to Maryland on Sunday, Penn State’s offense impres…