From National Anthem tryouts to a stacked sports memorabilia auction, this weekend marks the return of a carnival day in Penn State's ballpark.

Hosted by the State College Spikes of the MLB Draft League, SpikesFest 2022 will take place on Saturday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

SpikesFest 2022, presented by @MountNittany & media partner @WTAJnews, is coming to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park this Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm!Bring the whole family as single-game ticket sales begin, kids can hunt for Easter Eggs and much more!📰: https://t.co/JOtMlXtNjk pic.twitter.com/0AioDW3coT — State College Spikes (@SCSpikes) April 4, 2022

Admission into the event is free, but there will be a multitude of opportunities for patrons to crack open their check books, including the start of single-game ticket sales for the 2022 campaign.

Kids attending will also have the opportunity to join in on an easter egg hunt at the field.

The entire event is presented by Mount Nittany Health, with all of the proceeds from the auction benefiting the Mount Nittany Health Foundation.

