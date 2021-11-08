State College Spikes

The State College Spikes play the Auburn Doubledays at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on June 28, 2017.

 Erin O'Neill

Though it may still be 2021, the State College Spikes announced their schedule for the summer of 2022 on Monday.

This will be the Spikes second season in the Major League Draft League, which will entail an 80-game regular season schedule, 40 of which will be hosted in Happy Valley – surpassing the highest total home games State College was a part of in the New York-Penn League.

First pitch of the Spikes’ season and home schedule will be on June 3 against the Williamsport Crosscutters.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Nate Lather is a men's hockey reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.