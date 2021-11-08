Though it may still be 2021, the State College Spikes announced their schedule for the summer of 2022 on Monday.
Our 2022 @mlbdraftleague schedule is out, with 40 regular season home games - more than ever before!— State College Spikes (@SCSpikes) November 8, 2021
That means even more fun, so don't miss out - get Season Tickets & Flex Books now by calling 814-272-1711 or logging on to https://t.co/ws4a33hTJo!
📰: https://t.co/FBxEyexPZa pic.twitter.com/mUwzsUXQUs
This will be the Spikes second season in the Major League Draft League, which will entail an 80-game regular season schedule, 40 of which will be hosted in Happy Valley – surpassing the highest total home games State College was a part of in the New York-Penn League.
First pitch of the Spikes’ season and home schedule will be on June 3 against the Williamsport Crosscutters.
MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE
Penn State picked up a commitment from a backstop Friday.