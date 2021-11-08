Though it may still be 2021, the State College Spikes announced their schedule for the summer of 2022 on Monday.

This will be the Spikes second season in the Major League Draft League, which will entail an 80-game regular season schedule, 40 of which will be hosted in Happy Valley – surpassing the highest total home games State College was a part of in the New York-Penn League.

First pitch of the Spikes’ season and home schedule will be on June 3 against the Williamsport Crosscutters.

