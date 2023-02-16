Baseball April 26 (Bucknell)

Penn State baseball coach Rob Cooper talks to members of the Penn State Baseball team on the mound at their game against Bucknell University on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park in University Park, PA. Penn State fell to Bucknell 7-8.

 Casey Loughlin

With the new 2023 season on the horizon, Penn State reigned in the new campaign with a brand new set of white uniforms.

With blue "Penn State" script across the front, the Nittany Lions will feature numbers below the lettering.

Donning the blue hats with the block "S" to balance the white uniforms, the blue and white will take on a sharp new look with several little details on the jerseys.

With the Pennsylvania state outline on the left sleeve and standard numbers on the back, the Big Ten logo rests just above the script on the front.

Penn State will look to embody the "look good, play good" mantra when it battles No. 18 Miami this weekend in Coral Gables, Florida.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Tyler Millen is a men's basketball and baseball reporter for The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore majoring in digital and print journalism with a minor in sports studies.