With the new 2023 season on the horizon, Penn State reigned in the new campaign with a brand new set of white uniforms.

With blue "Penn State" script across the front, the Nittany Lions will feature numbers below the lettering.

Lookin’ fresh in the new white uni’s 🥶#WeAre pic.twitter.com/lw087MLxEc — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) February 16, 2023

Donning the blue hats with the block "S" to balance the white uniforms, the blue and white will take on a sharp new look with several little details on the jerseys.

With the Pennsylvania state outline on the left sleeve and standard numbers on the back, the Big Ten logo rests just above the script on the front.

Penn State will look to embody the "look good, play good" mantra when it battles No. 18 Miami this weekend in Coral Gables, Florida.

