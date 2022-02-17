Penn State showed off some new threads Thursday morning.

On Penn State baseball's Twitter account, the blue and white showed off a new pinstriped uniform with graduate pitcher Mason Mellott donning the kit.

This came just two days after coach Rob Cooper revealed the team's upgraded white caps on his personal Twitter account.

New all white game hats for @PennStateBASE!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/rWwOGKtet7 — Rob Cooper (@16RobCooper) February 15, 2022

The Nittany Lions kick off their season against Monmouth on Friday in Cary, North Carolina.

