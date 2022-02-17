Baseball PSU vs. Michigan State, Curtis Robison (17) + Group

The Penn State baseball team celebrates outfielder Curtis Robison (17) after hitting a home run during the game against Michigan State on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Medlar Field in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Spartans 27-4.

 Jason Chen

Penn State showed off some new threads Thursday morning.

On Penn State baseball's Twitter account, the blue and white showed off a new pinstriped uniform with graduate pitcher Mason Mellott donning the kit.

This came just two days after coach Rob Cooper revealed the team's upgraded white caps on his personal Twitter account.

The Nittany Lions kick off their season against Monmouth on Friday in Cary, North Carolina.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags