Penn State baseball may have fallen short as a team Tuesday evening, but it regained a valuable piece to its starting lineup.

Sophomore third baseman Kyle Hannon started his first game for the blue and white in over a month.

Out with injury for all but two games since he started against Millwauke on March 20, Hannon looked like he hadn’t missed a beat.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, native registered hits in each of his first two at bats back in the starting nine.

All-in-all, Hannon finished the day 2-for-4, with a stolen base and a run scored, a solid day for anyone but especially a player who hadn’t started in over a month.

Hannon’s teammate, junior outfielder Tayven Kelley, said it was good to have him back starting and performing well.

“It was exciting seeing Hannon out here today,” Kelley said. “We're pretty excited to have him back in the lineup, it's gonna be a huge help for us.”

The 5-foot-10 infielder’s first official return to the plate came in the team’s April 22 loss to Minnesota, a game he went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts in, after replacing sophomore third baseman C.J. Pittaro.

While Hannon did appear in the team’s matchup against Mount St. Mary’s two days earlier, he was only inserted to pinch run for coach Rob Cooper and company.

It seems Cooper’s strategy was to slowly work Hannon back into playing shape, a trend he looks to continue moving forward.

“It was good to see him get back in there,” Cooper said. “Hopefully we can get him going a little bit and get him back up to speed and game form, because he’s a good player and he helps us.”

Cooper said there’s a good chance Hannon will play the following day when the team travels to West Virginia for a single game with the Mountaineers.

Aside from his two recent build-up appearances, Hannon has started in every game he’s played in, including the team’s first 17 games.

Despite his satisfaction with his returning starter’s play on Tuesday, Cooper voiced his frustration for the overall effort his squad put forth.

“He had a good game and it was good to see that, but when you’re in a team sport, it’s everybody,” Cooper said. “When you don't take advantage of every opportunity you have to compete and give yourself a chance to win… it’s not okay.”

While Cooper’s team fought back several times and gave itself a good chance to tie the game in the ninth inning, he made his dissatisfaction very clear.

“If you just kind of go through the motions and think you're just going to turn it on when you need it, the game doesn't work like that,” Cooper said. “We had stuff that we’re good enough to execute on and we weren’t ready to do that, and that’s a choice, that’s not physical ability.”

Penn State’s head coach specifically mentioned the teams three runs surrendered and two runners stranded in the first inning, tying the game in the second before conceding the lead again in the next half inning and failing to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth as reasons he was upset with its performance.

Luckily for Penn State, it’ll have a chance to quickly bounce back with its next game coming just over 24 hours after the previous one began.

After Hannon’s game on Tuesday and his head coach’s post-game remarks, it seems likely he’ll get another shot in the lineup on Wednesday.

When asked how it was to be back in the starting lineup for Penn State, Hannon’s answer was simple.

“It felt great,” Hannon said.

MORE BASEBALL NEWS