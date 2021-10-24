A coach with State College ties is set to become the St. Louis Cardinals’ newest manager.

Per reports from The Athletic’s Katie Woo and Ken Rosenthal, former Cardinals’ first base and bench coach is next up to manage the redbirds.

The Cardinals are set to announce Oliver Marmol as their new manager Monday morning, sources tell me and @Ken_Rosenthal. — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) October 25, 2021

Marmol previously served as manager of the State College Spikes for the 2013 and 2014 campaigns.

A sixth round draft pick by St. Louis in 2007, Marmol played in the Cardinals’ organization until 2010. Since 2011, he has been a member of professional baseball’s coaching ranks.

In two seasons leading the Spikes, Marmol went a combined 96-55 and State College finished in first place in its division both times.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

+2 Penn State women's soccer launches late comeback, defeats Michigan State in regular season finale Penn State left things late on Saturday in its final regular season game on Sunday with a cr…