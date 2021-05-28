On Monday, six teams in the new MLB Draft League kicked off their 68-game 2021 schedule, and it’s an exciting time for players and clubs that had an uncertain future just a year ago.

The new developmental league consists of the Trenton Thunder, Frederick Keys and four teams from the now-disbanded New York-Penn League: the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, the Williamsport Crosscutters, the West Virginia Black Bears and the State College Spikes.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States and disrupted the sports world, minor league baseball was left in disarray.

Since then, over 40 minor league clubs lost affiliation with the MLB and close to 20 teams have been left with no definite plans about what their futures hold.

Luckily for clubs included in the MLB Draft League, they’ve found a home and will be a part of an unprecedented new experience for players.

While the six teams in the new league have no affiliation to any Major League clubs, the league is centered around the MLB Draft. These teams are designed to give players every opportunity to showcase their skills and prove their worth for a draft pick.

That opportunity is vital to these players, whose 2020 college seasons were stripped from them, leaving them with no time to work on their game or prove their value.

The chance to play is even more critical for these players, considering the MLB Draft could potentially be shortened from its usual 40 rounds to just 20.

The league is too early in its infancy to project how it will play out, but having a partnership with MLB and finally returning these clubs to their hometown fans could present a viable pipeline for players to reach the next level.

It’s also not known yet whether drafted players will have to report to their new Major League clubs or if they can stay with their Draft League team, but the at-bats and innings that will be available to players is just another option for those looking to make it to the next level.

The MLB Draft League is reminiscent of the NBA’s G League.

The G League, originally created in 2001 as the National Basketball Development League, recently went through a rebranding and now includes 29 NBA affiliate teams and allows for top high school prospects to immediately bypass college and sign onto professional teams.

Now, 45% of players on NBA rosters at the start of the 2020-21 season previously played in the G League.

While the G League is just one step away from the NBA and the Draft League is for players who will likely still spend years in the minor leagues, the chance for top high school and college prospects to get exposure to MLB scouts creates a similar atmosphere.

Just a year ago, these teams and players had no idea what their futures would hold. Now, they’re part of a historic partnership and possible pipeline to “The Show."