With West Virginia holding a 6-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning, a little league grand slam by Kyle Hannon allowed the junior to display his blistering speed, creating one of the wildest plays of the 2023 season and showcasing a comeback for the ages.

Despite being stifled for the first five frames, the Nittany Lions posted one of their signature big innings, exploding ahead with seven runs in the sixth while capitalizing on a series of walks and high quality at-bats to erase a stagnant start at the plate.

As the packed crowd at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park erupted, the faithful draped in blue and white was brought to its collective feet as Hannon’s emotions were on full display after his slide into home, encapsulating a journey around the bases that all started with an error by the pitcher which completely changed the game.

With Penn State holding all the momentum, a poised and confident core continued to capitalize in the seventh as junior infielder Jay Harry blasted one over the right field wall, throwing his right arm in the air as he rounded second base and cementing the Nittany Lions’ special night against a fierce rival.

With 10 unanswered runs against a West Virginia pitching staff which ranks second in ERA in the Big 12 and an offensive that can score in bunches, Penn State’s comeback was fueled by a “selfless” mentality according to Harry, who also shared how Hannon’s play embodied the root of the comeback.

“It was pretty damn cool, it was great,” Harry said. “I mean, that's what happens when you put the ball in play, you make other teams play catch and instead of striking out or flaring the ball, you put the ball in play and good things happen so it's very cool.”

Built upon the building blocks of smart at-bats and playing experienced baseball, Penn State’s lineup featured eight different players with at least one hit, allowing the blue and white to pick up its 73rd win all-time at home against the Mountaineers.

Leading an experienced group, coach Rob Cooper has found that comebacks like the one Tuesday night are fueled by a keen level of growth, a development that guys like Hannon have undergone throughout the 2023 campaign.

“I think for a lot of our guys, but especially a guy like Kyle, when you slow the game down and you're emotionally mature and understand that you're gonna fail at times, you can have adversity, things aren't gonna go your way then you just keep playing,” Cooper said. “Preparation is a great protector against fear.”

With four consecutive wins, the Nittany Lions improbable and defiant comeback against a dangerous West Virginia squad gives Cooper’s group its third win against a nonconference Power Five school, building a resume of quality wins.

However, with a comeback used as a catalyst, Cooper recognized how momentum is correlated with having the right mentality. Key aspects for the Nittany Lions to emulate with more Big Ten play on the horizon.

“There's a saying in baseball, that momentum is only as good as your starting pitcher and obviously pitching helps but I think momentum is only as good as your mindset,” Cooper said.

“If you realize what it took tonight to win, not one guy trying to do it by themselves, playing as a team, playing free and easy, you’re never out of it, be baseball players and get to the next pitch; that's something you can carry forward.”

Picking up his second win of the season, sophomore right-hander Tommy Molsky mirrored that maturity and mentality, acting as an unsung hero for Penn State’s comeback, providing the blue and white two and a third innings without allowing an earned run.

With a rowdy and ruckus crowd on hand, Molsky recognized how the Penn State faithful played a key role in the comeback, creating a unique energy in the ballpark that lit the flame for a unique resurgence.

“Games like this is what it's all about, you know, we had a great atmosphere, we had a great game, put on a show for everyone and it's mutual love between everybody,” Molsky said. “It's really cool just to have that in our corner and everyone's supporting us like that and giving us the opportunity to go out and have fun and play hard.”

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE