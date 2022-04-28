Editor’s note: The stats and records for this story were taken from April 26, 2022.

Despite being one of the top athletic conferences in the nation, the Big Ten has never been particularly strong when it comes to America’s pastime.

In fact, the last time a Big Ten team won an NCAA championship in baseball was when Ohio State defeated Oklahoma State back in 1966.

Without much evidence to prove otherwise, it’s unlikely that drought will end any time soon.

With the end of the season fast approaching, here's a look at how the Big Ten programs have stacked up thus far and which ones have the best chance of winning the conference this year.

13. Minnesota 11-27 (2-10 Big Ten)

Unfortunately for Minnesota fans, the Golden Gophers were the obvious choice for the bottom spot. The team has fallen a long way since winning the Big Ten Tournament in 2018, currently ranking dead last in both overall and conference winning percentage.

Minnesota has yet to win a Big Ten series, and it has only won one series all year, which was a sweep over 4-33 Western Illinois.

On the season, the Golden Gophers have just two wins against teams with winning records, but they ended up losing the overall series on both occasions.

Minnesota holds the worst team-batting average in the conference (.244) and pairs it with the second-worst team ERA in the conference (6.39), which isn’t exactly a formula for success.

12. Ohio State 13-23 (3-10 Big Ten)

The Big Ten Tournament was last played in 2019, and the winner of that tournament was none other than Ohio State, who entered as the seventh seed.

Since then, the Buckeyes have fallen on hard times, currently sitting third from last in conference winning percentage and next to last in overall winning percentage.

The main reason for the team’s struggles has been its pitching, which ranks second to last in the conference with an ERA of 6.29. It doesn’t help that the team has committed the most errors in the Big Ten as well.

11. Indiana 17-23 (4-8 Big Ten)

Indiana has traditionally been one of the best teams in the conference when it comes to baseball, boasting a winning record in every season from 2007-2021.

However, that streak may end this year, and if it does, it’ll be the pitchers who are to blame.

Despite holding the fifth-highest team batting average in the conference, the Hoosiers’ ERA ranks dead last in the Big Ten.

10. Michigan State 17-21 (3-9 Big Ten)

Michigan State hasn’t been good on either side of the ball, ranking in the bottom half of the conference in both batting average and ERA and failing to win a conference series so far this season.

The Spartans’ main problem has been their lack of a consistent starter. The team’s four best pitchers in terms of ERA are all relievers, and the lowest ERA among any starter is 4.24.

9. Penn State 17-21 (7-8 Big Ten)

Despite some better performances recently, there is still a lot to work on for Penn State. The offense has come out flat at times, and holds a combined batting average of .266 which ranks third worst in the Big Ten.

Some key categories where the offense struggles are home runs and walks, as the Nittany Lions are worst in the conference in both metrics.

Solid pitching has been the main reason for the team’s recent uptick and it will need to remain strong if Penn State wants to make a push for the postseason.

8. Nebraska 16-23 (5-7 Big Ten)

Nebraska is a very one-dimensional team, with a strong pitching staff and a subpar offense.

The Cornhuskers rank fifth in the conference in ERA, and have given up the second fewest walks in the Big Ten, but the offense ranks above only Minnesota in batting average and claims the most strikeouts in the conference.

7. Northwestern 19-17 (6-6 Big Ten)

After starting the season 2-10, Northwestern has recently caught on fire, including winning three of its four series’ against Big Ten opponents.

Offensively, the Wildcats are a one-man show. Junior Shawn Goosenberg is batting .362 with 14 home runs, and no other Wildcat is batting over .300.

The Wildcats are still on the bubble, but if they make the postseason, they’ll be a team to watch given their recent hot streak.

6. Purdue 23-13 (4-6 Big Ten)

The Boilermakers cruised to an 18-1 record to start the year, but hit some turbulence once they reached conference play.

At one point, it looked like Purdue would be the top seed come tournament time, but now, it’ll be battling just to make it in.

The black and gold still hold the fourth best team batting average in the conference, and it can be a major threat once it reaches base, currently leading the conference in stolen bases by a wide margin.

5. Michigan 22-16 (8-4 Big Ten)

The Wolverines are 8-2 in their last 10 games, including series wins over Michigan State and Ohio State.

However, with Rutgers and Maryland still remaining on the schedule, it will be a tough stretch for Michigan to end the season.

The Wolverines have a balanced lineup offensively, with six players who have six or more home runs, a big reason for their recent success.

4. Illinois 20-17 (11-4)

Illinois’ offense is one of the best in the conference, led by a pair of power-hitting juniors in Cam McDonald and Branden Comia. The duo is batting .366 and .338, respectively, and each have six home runs to their names.

Additionally, Danny Doligale is hitting at a .340 clip and provides speed on the bases with 12 steals on 13 attempts.

Cole Kirschsieper has been the team’s ace, boasting a 5-2 record and a 2.62 ERA.

The Fighting Illini certainly have enough weapons to make a run for the conference title this year.

3. Iowa 24-13 (8-4)

Iowa has been consistently one of the best teams in the country on both sides of the ball.

The pitching has been particularly good at keeping the team in games. Out of the Hawkeyes’ 13 losses, eight of them have come by one or two runs.

Iowa has a plethora of top-notch starters, and a team ERA of 3.49 that ranks second in the conference and 12th nationally.

If they can get more production from the bottom of the lineup, the Hawkeyes should be hard to beat.

2. Maryland 33-8 (9-3)

Maryland has yet to lose a series to a Big Ten opponent, though it will have to visit Rutgers later in the season, with the winner likely earning the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Terrapins rank second in the conference in batting average, but their real strength comes from the long ball. The team has gone deep a conference-leading 66 times, which is tied for 15th best nationally.

The Terrapins also have great depth at the pitching position, with eight players holding an ERA under 4.00.

1. Rutgers 33-9 (12-3)

It’s hard to pick against a team that leads the conference in both team batting average and team ERA.

It also led the conference in runs scored, doubles, triples and slugging percentage.

However, it isn’t just one of the best teams in the conference, it’s one of the best in the country. On the national level, it ranks eighth in batting average and fifth in ERA. Virginia is the only other team in America that ranks in the top-eight in both categories.

Redshirt junior Nick Cimillo has been one of the best bats in the country, with a batting average of .400 and nine home runs.

Rutgers is the clear favorite to win the conference, and it could make a run at the College World Series in June.

