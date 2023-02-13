With the 2023 season on the horizon, Penn State looks to improve from its 26-29 season in 2022 that included an appearance in the Big Ten Tournament, its first since 2012. The pitcher's mound is looking to make a mark on not only the Big Ten, but the NCAA as well.

Starters

With the departures of Mason Mellott and Tyler Shingledecker, the Nittany Lions will look to their younger players to step up in 2023.

Junior Travis Luensmann is coming in hot for the new year. Luensmann was ranked among the top 200 starting pitchers in the country in D1Baseball’s Preseason Player Rankings.

The Altoona, Pennsylvania, native and South Carolina transfer went 2-3 in 2022. Luensmann led the team in ERA (4.52), strikeouts (78) and innings pitched (67.2).

Another bright spot for the blue and white’s starting rotation is Jaden Henline.

In 2022, the junior from New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, started seven games in 17 appearances. Henline threw a 5.64 ERA with 56 punchouts in 59 innings. On May 8 against Michigan State, Henline threw a complete game.

Sophomore Tommy Molsky is another name to watch out for when the Nittany Lions take the field.

Molsky, a native of Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, made 16 appearances, including 12 starts and a save in his freshman season in 2022. Molsky tallied 47 strikeouts in 52.2 innings and had four appearances without giving up an earned run.

Relievers

Penn State’s bullpen is going to be without one of its best relievers, Mellott. A State College native and hometown kid, Mellott is ranked second all-time at Penn State with 89 appearances, and third all-time with 13 saves.

The blue and white will also be without Shingledecker due to graduation. Shingledecker had three saves in his Penn State career.

Ben DeMell saw very little action last year but could make a mark this season.

The sophomore, a native of Concord, Ohio, appeared in one game last season, throwing 1.2 shutout innings, allowing one hit and striking out two.

Prior to Penn State, DeMell was ranked the No. 1 pitcher in Ohio by Perfect Game. DeMell shattered several school records, including single-season ERA at 0.28, 113 strikeouts in a season, and an opposing batting average of .113, with the Gilmour Academy Lancers.

Newcomers

Penn State was able to pick up pitcher Daniel Ouderkirk, a graduate student transfer from West Virginia.

Over the last two seasons with the Mountaineers, Ouderkirk pitched in 23 games, with 38 strikeouts in 25 innings. The Penn Laird, Virginia, native didn’t allow an earned run in six out of nine appearances in 2022.

The blue and white also got pitcher Aiden Coleman, a freshman from Tyrone, Pennsylvania.

In his senior year with Tyrone Area High School, Coleman batted .500 with seven doubles, two home runs and a 1.41 OPS. As a pitcher his junior season, Coleman went 9-1 on the mound with a 2.50 ERA and 97 punchouts in 59 innings.

Coleman holds his high school’s record for wins and strikeouts in a season.

The rest of the Nittany Lions’ new pitchers have tons of potential and will see a lot of action as the season quickly approaches.

The Nittany Lions will face the Miami Hurricanes on Feb. 17-19 to kickoff the 2023 season.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE