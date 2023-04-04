The weather was perfect and the dogs were a dollar as Penn State set up to host Bucknell on Tuesday night.

In an electric night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, the Nittany Lions couldn’t seal the deal in an offensive showdown as they fell to the Bison 17-14.

Penn State opted to send Kellan Tulio out to the mound for his first start of the season.

So far this season, Tulio holds a 6.00 ERA in three innings pitched with two runs, four hits, and 4 strikeouts.

However, Tulio’s outing wouldn’t last long as he allowed a run to score in the first inning and loaded the bases with one out on three consecutive walks to start the second inning.

Tulio left the game after one and one-third innings pitched making way for Chad Rogers to step in.

Rogers would experience similar struggles, as he walked the first batter he faced allowing another run to cross home plate making the score 2-0 Bucknell.

The Bison took advantage of the continuous mistakes by the Nittany Lion pitchers, as right fielder Grant Voytovich hit a shot to deep left field, right by the foul post, for a grand slam, emptying the bases and giving Bucknell a 6-0 lead early in the second inning.

Rodgers was sat early in the third inning for Ryan Partridge, who allowed another runner to cross the plate following a double by shortstop Anthony Sherwin, giving Bucknell a 7-0 lead early in the game.

The Nittany Lion offense found its stride in the bottom of the third as the bases were loaded quickly after Tyson Cooper was hit by a pitch and Kyle Hannon and Thomas Bramley walked back to back.

Jay Harry stepped up to the plate and did exactly what the Penn State faithful were hoping to see, as he ripped a line drive through the second-base gap and into left field, allowing Cooper and Bramley to score and make the score 7-2.

The blue and white filled the bases again off of walks but was unable to convert when the bases were once again loaded, leaving three runners on and ending the third still 7-2 in favor of the Bison.

Penn State struck again in the fourth off of singles by Bobby Marsh and Tyson Cooper that allowed another Nittany Lion to cross the plate as the two-out offense for the blue and white continued to prove successful. After four innings, Bucknell still led 7-3.

Following a strong 1-2-3 inning on defense, the blue and white were hungry entering the bottom of the fifth and the bats ate as Penn State scored three in the inning cutting the lead to 7-6.

Four singles back-to-back off of Bramley, Harry, Spiegel and Billy Gerlott quickly put two runs on the board, and a blooper to shortstop by Grant Norris allowed Spiegel to score on a fielder’s choice.

The Nittany Lions showed great resilience through the first half of the ball game after starting down 7-0 in the third inning to slowly clawing back to a one-run deficit after five innings.

The Bison didn’t take this offensive surge laying down, as they quickly tacked two more runs on the board off of another double by Voytovich and a double into left by third baseman Sean Keys, widening the gap to 9-6 halfway through the sixth inning.

The offenses on both sides were firing on all cylinders, as the bats flew for both squads. Penn State refused to give Bucknell the momentum after it widened the gap once again in the top of the sixth.

Tyson Cooper etched in his second hit of the game to lead off for the Nittany Lions but was forced out at second on a fielder's choice that allowed Hannon to reach first base.

A fielding error by Bucknell second baseman Mason Kelly allowed Harry to reach first safely and Hannon to score.

A Spiegel single to center field allowed Harry to score and all of a sudden Penn State was back where they started in the fifth inning as the lead was cut to one with a score of 9-8.

Anthony Steele was brought in to pitch in the top of the seventh and looked to be strong with two strikeouts in the inning, but he lost composure and allowed four runs to cross the plate in the top of the eighth off of two hits, an error and a walk.

Once again Bucknell widened the gap between the two teams, taking advantage of mistakes and poor play by the Penn State bullpen, with the score sitting at 13-8 halfway through the eighth inning.

In an incredible turn of events, Penn State refused to lose the momentum and the bats continued to fly as the Nittany Lions scored six runs of their own in the bottom of the eighth

Tyson Cooper in the No. 9 spot and the top of the blue and white lineup continued to succeed offensively. An excess of errors by the Bucknell defense contributed to the scoring run for Penn State in the eighth, as the Bison had recorded four errors to that point.

Cooper entered Tuesday night’s game with a .250 batting average in 12 games played on four hits and three runs. With two hits and an error tonight for, his offensive performance spearheaded much of the Nittany Lions’ offensive success.

Penn State opted to swap pitchers for the top of the ninth inning, and sent Tommy Molsky to the mound to close out this whirlwind of a game.

In a heart-dropping and gut-wrenching sequence, Molsky allowed two Bucknell runners on base which allowed Keys to send a deep shot to right, giving the Bison the lead once again 17-14.

Molsky has struggled tremendously throughout the season with an 8.64 ERA after the ninth-inning collapse, giving up 21 runs on 23 hits. The sophomore has a lot to work on if he hopes to stay in the rotation.

In a quick 1-2-3 inning, the Bison retired the side and swept the Nittany Lions under the bed, as Bucknell defeated Penn State 17-14 in a rollercoaster of a game.

“I thought he played his butt off, you know?” coach Rob Cooper said. “[Tyson Cooper] took a hit by a pitch and scored our first run too. He did a good job.”

“At the end of the day, it just wasn’t enough,” Gerlott said. “It doesn’t matter who we’re playing. At the end of it all, we need to show up and be prepared to win. We need to do everything we can.”

“We just have to be there for each other,” Gerlott said. “We have to bring everyone’s spirits up. We feed off of each other. We know we have guys that are hungry and guys that want to win. At the end of the day we’re the Penn State Nittany Lions. Nobody believes that we can do anything, but we got each other in the locker room. I know we can bounce back.”

