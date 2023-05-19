Pitching shines as Penn State baseball plays spoiler, breaks losing streak against No. 23 Maryland

With emotions high on a massive losing streak and the announcement of the departure of its coach Rob Cooper, Penn State looked to give itself a chance to end its season on a high note.

Penn State ultimately took care of business, defeating No. 23 Maryland 5-3 and ending its grueling losing streak.

Tommy Molsky was sent to the bump for his sixth start of the season. Molsky struggled in his starts earlier this season, which heavily contributed to his 7.61 ERA coming into Friday’s match.

When asked about his mindset entering Friday evening’s matchup, Molsky was all business, like today was the only thing on his mind.

“Every time I hear my name called, and I don’t always know, it’s just about giving our guys a chance and being ready,” Molsky said, “I really just want to let my hitters have a chance to give us a lead and do whatever we can, you know? Getting my name called for today was awesome.”

Both teams' offenses showed grit through the first two innings, but the dual between the starting pitchers became more and more evident after each at-bat.

Molsky started off strong with two strikeouts, one in both of the first two innings, allowing only one hit, while Maryland starting pitcher Jason Savacool fought hard to keep the Penn State offense at bay — allowing only one hit as well through two.

Savacool would be the first to falter as the game entered the bottom of the second inning as the Nittany Lions’ offense made their first move.

The inning began with strong singles from shortstop Jay Harry and designated hitter CJ Pittaro putting runners on first and third with two outs.

Catcher Thomas Bramley put the statement piece of the inning into play with a towering shot to right field, a ball which everyone, including the players on the field, believed would fall into the stands.

However, the wind at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park blew heavily towards left field, so the ball pushed back and hit the very top of the wall. Both Harry and Spiegel scored, but Bramely was stopped at second base.

After two back-and-forth innings, Penn State held a 2-0 lead over No. 23 Maryland.

Savacool continued to struggle with his control into the third inning, loading the bases with two outs off of a single, a walk, and a hit batter.

Despite being in a pinch, the Maryland defense was stolid and focused as they put together an impressive double play to end the inning, getting the force out at both home plate and first base.

After three innings, the score remained 2-0 in favor of the Nittany Lions.

Molsky was presented with his first challenge of the evening in the top of the fourth inning, as Maryland placed runners on second and third with two outs.

Molsky, already with three strikeouts up to this point, faced his biggest challenge of the evening with center fielder Elijah Lambros at the plate.

Faced with a full count, Molsky delivered the payoff pitch and struck Lambros out to get Penn State out of a bind and keep a dominant Terrapin offense scoreless through four innings.

Savacool seemed to regain his composure in the bottom of the fourth inning, as the right-hander recorded his fourth and fifth strikeouts of the afternoon, throwing Penn State for a loop in a 1-2-3 defensive inning to end the fourth.

Maryland’s offense made its move in the top of the fifth off of impressive at-bats by the top of the lineup, especially from third baseman Nick Lorusso, who is 3-3 with an RBI through four and one-half innings.

The Terrapins would quickly even the score at two, and designated hitter Ian Petrutz’s first career triple allowed Maryland to take its first lead of the game after scoring three in the top of the fifth.

The Nittany Lions refused to take this burst of Maryland offense without a reponse, as the blue and white took full advantage of Savacool’s continuously dwindling control.

Center fielder Johnny Piacentino began the inning with a blooper down the right field line for a double, followed by eight straight balls thrown by Savacool to load the bases with only one out.

Harry, who has been dominant all year at the plate for Penn State, stepped up to deliver a killing blow to Savacool.

The junior from Metuchen, New Jersey, smoked a ball to shallow center, allowing two runs to score and giving the Nittany Lions the lead once again, as the score sat at 4-3 after five innings.

Molsky returned to the mound to start the top of the sixth inning looking to make Friday evening’s outing his longest of the season as the right hander was set to face the bottom of the Maryland lineup.

After giving up a leadoff walk, Molsky retired the next three batters, thanks in-part to the Nittany Lion defense, and officially pitched his longest outing of the season at six innings, holding Maryland to only three runs.

Molsky returned to the mound to face the right hander in Kevin Keister, matching his career high in innings pitched at six, making way for Ryan Partridge to take the mound.

Coach Rob Cooper had tons of praise for Molsky’s efforts.

“It was a great start and one we desperately needed,” Cooper said. “The bigger thing I think people should know is that this is a guy that was highly recruited out of high school and had a chance to sign a [pro] contract but made the choice to come here. He struggled, but he never got down and never quit and kept battling.”

In what turned into a career outing for his bullpen partner, Partridge entered the game in the top of the seventh looking to continue to hold the Terrapins down.

After turning yet another double play courtesy of Harry at shortstop, Penn State was set to face Nigel Belgrave to start the bottom of the seventh, coming in to relieve Savacool.

Partridge took control after coming in during the top of the seventh inning, allowing only two hits and shutting out Maryland through two.

Penn State wasn’t done yet, as the offense looked to cushion its lead in the bottom of the eighth, and cushion the lead they did beginning off of second baseman Kyle Hannon’s bat.

Hannon followed in Bramley’s footsteps with a crushing strike to deep right field, in what looked to be a definite home run, that hit off the top of the fence and returned to the field for a double.

CJ Pittaro answered the call by Hannon and drove a ball to right field allowing Hannon to score and furthering Penn State’s lead to 5-3.

Partridge returned to the mound in the top of the ninth to close out what could be pinnacle win of the season for the Nittany Lions as Penn State looked to play spoiler to Maryland’s Big Ten regular season championship aspirations.

Despite a towering ground rule double by Keister at the bottom of the lineup, a grounder to Harry made for a routine out at first base for the third out.

The out gave Penn State a statement win against a strong ranked opponent in Maryland, spoiling what could have been a championship clinching game for the Terrapins.

“I’m proud of the guys, you know?” Cooper said, “I love these guys. They’re a good group and I’m happy they were able to get a win. We get one more opportunity to come out and play together tomorrow and I know these guys will go out fighting.”

After a great two and one-half hours of Big Ten baseball, Penn State defeated Maryland 5-3, and looks to win the series Saturday to end the season over .500.

