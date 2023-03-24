Following a very successful home series against Georgetown and Binghamton, Penn State looked confident and ready to begin conference play against the Wolverines of Michigan.

Their momentum would come to a screeching halt however, as the blue and white were beaten in every aspect by the Wolverines on Friday evening, as Michigan defeated Penn State 13-4.

The Nittany Lions faced their most formidable opponent of the season in Michigan’s ace pitcher, Connor O’Halloran.

O’Halloran led the Big Ten in strikeouts coming into Friday evening with 44 and held the second lowest ERA in the conference at 1.62 in 33 and one-third innings pitched.

However, Penn State, ranking fifth in the conference in team batting average at .296, didn’t shy from the competition as the offense struck quickly, courtesy of shortstop Jay Harry.

The Nittany Lions continued their offensive success with two outs, as Jay Harry hit a shot to right-center, giving Penn State a quick 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

Harry bolstered his already impressive batting average to .324 following his fourth home run of the season.

Penn State wasn’t to be outdone as it had its own superweapon on the mound in Daniel Ouderkirk.

Ouderkirk ranked second in the Big Ten with 41 strikeouts, just behind O’Halloran.

Before the first pitch, Ouderkirk held a 3.04 ERA in 23 and two-thirds innings pitched, allowing 11 runs on 17 hits.

Through the first two innings, besides two walks, Ouderkirk didn’t allow the Michigan batters a single opportunity to get on base, as the Wolverines didn’t record a single hit in the first two innings.

Once again the Nittany Lion two-out offense continued to produce, this time off of the bat of center fielder Johnny Piacentino.

With another solo shot to right field, Piacentino added to the Nittany Lion lead by making it 2-0 halfway through the third.

Michigan wouldn’t sit quietly after seeing the success of the Penn State offense, as it quickly struck back in the bottom of the third.

A double by Michigan shortstop Cody Jefferis followed by an RBI single off the bat of first baseman Ted Burton closed the Penn State lead to 2-1 after three.

After a quick 1-2-3 inning for the Nittany Lions on offense, Ouderkirk began to struggle and made some uncharacteristic mistakes in the bottom of the fourth.

The struggles of the inning began on a home run by the first batter of the inning, right fielder Joey Velazquez, to tie the game at 2-2.

Ouderkirk then let four straight hitters on base following the home run, starting with a bunt by first baseman Jake Marti.

Ouderkirk then made another mistake in hitting catcher Gabe Sotres with a pitch then allowing the next batter to reach base on another bunt to the pitcher's mound loading the bases with no outs.

Michigan center fielder Jonathan Kim stepped to the plate and hit a blooper shot into shallow left field, allowing Marti to score and giving Michigan the lead with a score of 3-2.

After having a quick discussion on the mound with coach Rob Cooper, Ouderkirk was given a final opportunity to try and work his way out of the inning.

Things wouldn’t go as Ouderkirk hoped though, as he walked Cody Jefferis allowing another Michigan runner to score, giving the Wolverines a 4-2 lead with the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Ouderkirk would leave Friday evening’s game after three and one-third innings pitched in an uncharacteristically poor performance by one of the Nittany Lion’s top pitchers.

Penn State would look to Souderton, Pennsylvania, native Jordan Morales to try and mitigate the damage already done and get the Nittany Lions out of this fated fourth inning.

Morales entered the game with a 0.386 ERA allowing eight runs on 17 hits along with 19 recorded strikeouts

To the dismay of the blue and white faithful, Morales would attain struggles equal to Ouderkirk as the first batter up would make contact with the ball, allowing a Michigan runner to score and extending the Wolverine lead to 5-2.

Immediately following, Michigan second baseman Ted Burton would double to left field to score one more and further extend the Wolverine lead to 6-2.

A wild pitch by Morales allowed Jefferis to score from third and the lead continued to slip farther from Penn State’s grasp.

To continue to pour salt on the wound, Michigan designated hitter Joe Longo took Jordan Morales long to deep left field, allowing two more Michigan runners to score, and the fourth inning would finally end with a score of 9-2 in favor of the Wolverines.

Another 1-2-3 inning by the Penn State offense added insult to injury as Michigan continued to take advantage of the lackluster play by the Nittany Lions.

Connor Throneberry would step onto the mound for the blue and white after two-thirds of an inning by Morales.

After giving up a double to Michigan third baseman Mitch Voit, Kim would hit a single down the right-field line allowing Voit to score and extending Michigan’s lead to 10-2.

Another double by Jefferis would advance Kim to third, followed by a sac fly off the bat of left fielder Tito Flores, scoring Kim.

At the end of five innings, Michigan held on to an 11-2 lead off of 12 hits and an error.

Despite back to back singles by left fielder Tayven Kelley and designated hitter Bobby Marsh, Penn State was unable to convert and didn’t score yet again in the seventh inning.

Cooper subbed in Carson Kohls for his first appearance of the season in the bottom of the seventh.

Kohls allowed two more runs to score off of three hits in the bottom of the seventh, continuing the day at the shooting range for the Wolverines and extending their lead to 13-2.

For those wondering, during conference play there is no mercy rule applied, so all nine innings of the game are to be played out regardless of the score.

Penn State was able to get another run on the board in the top of the eighth following hits by Kyle Hannon and Jay Harry put two men on base.

A walk by Billy Gerlott and a wild pitch by Connor O’Halloran allowed Hannon to cross the plate making the score 13-3 in favor of Michigan.

The offense continued to produce in the eighth to lesson the blow as a double by catcher Thomas Bramley would allow Harry to score and advanced Gerlott to third. The score following the double, 13-4 Michigan.

Michigan made quick work of the Nittany Lion batters in the ninth as closer Cam Hart pitched well against the blue and white to end a long and grueling game from the side of Penn State.

Michigan won Game 1 of the three-game weekend series and carries heavy momentum into Saturday.

The Nittany Lions and the Wolverines play again on Saturday with the first pitch slated for 2 p.m.

