PSU Baseball vs. Omaha, Burke

Before their game against Omaha, Penn State outfielder Noah Burke (46) plays with a ball while the other team warms up on Friday, April 29 2022 in University Park, Pa. Penn State defeated Omaha 8-7.

 Chloe Trieff

After starting its season 3-2, Penn State will have to wait for game No. 6 after its matchup with Maine was canceled due to rain.

The blue and white has one more matchup in Cary, North Carolina, this weekend against unranked Monmouth.

The Nittany Lions are 2-0 in the Tar Heel State after losing a tight-nit series to Miami on the road to start its campaign.

