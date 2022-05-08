Penn State and Michigan State had to forgo Mother’s Day plans, playing a crucial doubleheader in Happy Valley instead.

The Nittany Lions ran away with the first game, 15-3 and outlasted the Spartans 10-4 in the second.

After the green and white struck first in Game 1, the blue and white responded with an RBI single from reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Week Derek Cease that drove in junior Tayven Kelley, who tripled to reach base.

After the Spartans retook the lead in the fourth, Penn State broke it open with a monstrous fifth inning. In the inning the Nittany Lions registered three home runs, including one from sophomore Kyle Hannon, the first of his career.

Penn State rolled from there, piling on nine runs in the final four frames and securing a 15-3 victory in Game 1.

Coach Rob Cooper’s team picked up where it left off in Game 2, with catcher Matt Wood opening the first inning with a three-run homer.

The Spartans showed some life in the next three innings, tying it back up at 3-3.

Penn State reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the fifth with a single from designated hitter Josh Spiegel but failed to score more runs from there, despite loading the bases with no outs.

In the seventh inning, the blue and white got some insurance runs byway of a Matt Wood single that stretched the advantage to 7-3.

Spiegel put the nail in the coffin with a solo homer in the eighth inning, followed by an RBI double from Kelley and an RBI single by Cease to cement a 10-4 victory.

Fast and loose

Neither team showed much restraint at the plate, jumping on pitches early in at-bats and making appearances count.

Of the 25 hits in Game 1, 10 were extra-base hits, including a trio of Penn State homers in the fifth inning.

Even with a barrage of hits, starting pitcher Jaden Henline was able to maintain a low pitch count and pitch a nine-inning complete game — the first for the blue and white since 2013.

The same couldn’t be said for the Spartans, who reached into the bullpen throughout the doubleheader.

The relievers struggled to hold the Nittany Lions at bay, surrendering 12 earned runs in a late-game blowout in Game 1, before letting them pull away late in Game 2 as well.

Long, productive starts

Cooper has championed a pitching strategy where he uses a plethora of arms on the mound, keeping players fresh and opposing batters on their toes.

In Sunday’s doubleheader, though, Penn State’s skipper threw this mentality out the window, and rightfully so.

Starting the first game, Henline had a career outing. The sophomore pitched a complete game, holding the Spartans to only three runs on 11 hits, while striking out six and walking none.

In the second game, Tyler Shingledecker got the nod and gutted out five hard-working innings, surrendering three runs on three hits.

Shingledecker pitched wildly at times, but managed to regain his control in key spots to minimize the damage he allowed.

Out of the bullpen, senior Steven Miller and junior Jordan Morales took care of business, holding the lead and finishing an efficient day at the ballpark for the blue and white.

Spartan killers

The blue and white has been far from dominant the past couple of years, but it has continued to play lights out against Michigan State.

Since 2016, the blue and white have gone 8-2 against the Spartans, including a 27-4 thrashing last season.

This trend held true Sunday, with Penn State winning both games in the doubleheader and extending its winning streak to six over the green and white.

The Nittany Lions’ doubleheader sweep also guaranteed them a fourth straight series over the Spartans, continuing the dominance they have had over their rivals from the Great Lakes State.

