With the football season in full swing, Penn State men’s baseball is staying busy as it picked up a new commit for its 2023 class.

I am honored to announce my commitment to Penn State University to further my athletic and academic career! I would like to thank God, my family, my teammates and my coaches for helping me along the way. #WeAre @PennStateBASE @NEPridebaseball @FHSEAGLES1 @rd_baseball pic.twitter.com/AmSgNrFl74 — Mason Butash (@masonbutash2) September 13, 2021

Mason Butash, a right-handed pitcher from Virginia, announced his commitment to play for the Nittany Lions on Monday night.

Coach Rob Cooper and the team will look to improve on last season’s 18-24 record this upcoming spring.

