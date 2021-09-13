Baseball PSU vs. Michigan Timeout

Head coach Rob Cooper gives the infielders a talk during a timeout mid-inning in the game against Michigan on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Medlar Field in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Wolverines 3-2.

 Jason Chen

With the football season in full swing, Penn State men’s baseball is staying busy as it picked up a new commit for its 2023 class.

Mason Butash, a right-handed pitcher from Virginia, announced his commitment to play for the Nittany Lions on Monday night.

Coach Rob Cooper and the team will look to improve on last season’s 18-24 record this upcoming spring.

