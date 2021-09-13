With the football season in full swing, Penn State men’s baseball is staying busy as it picked up a new commit for its 2023 class.
I am honored to announce my commitment to Penn State University to further my athletic and academic career! I would like to thank God, my family, my teammates and my coaches for helping me along the way. #WeAre @PennStateBASE @NEPridebaseball @FHSEAGLES1 @rd_baseball pic.twitter.com/AmSgNrFl74— Mason Butash (@masonbutash2) September 13, 2021
Mason Butash, a right-handed pitcher from Virginia, announced his commitment to play for the Nittany Lions on Monday night.
Coach Rob Cooper and the team will look to improve on last season’s 18-24 record this upcoming spring.
