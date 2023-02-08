Coach Rob Cooper's top arm received key recognition from D1Baseball.com, ranking in the preseason top 200 best starting pitchers.

Junior right-hander Travis Luensmann was ranked No. 110 in the nation heading into the 2023 campaign and looks to follow up a strong sophomore season in which the Altoona, Pennsylvania, native finished eighth in the Big Ten in strikeouts per nine innings.

🆕 2023 Preseason Player Rankings: Top 200 Starting PitchersFirst-team All-Americans Chase Dollander, Rhett Lowder, and Tanner Hall headline our list of college baseball’s top 200 starting pitchers. Presented by @rapsodo https://t.co/xNUjI0IwyA — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) February 8, 2023

In his first full season in Happy Valley, the South Carolina transfer put together an efficient year on the mound, posting a 4.52 ERA in 15 appearances and 12 starts.

With his long and lengthy frame, the 6-foot-6 veteran will spearhead an experienced group of pitchers and returns as the likely Friday starter after tallying a team high 67.2 innings and 78 strikeouts.

