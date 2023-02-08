PSU Baseball vs Omaha, Luensmann

Penn State pitcher Travis Luensmann leads off pitching during the Penn State baseball game against Omaha on Friday, April 29, 2022 in University Park, Pa. Penn State defeated Omaha 8-7.

Coach Rob Cooper's top arm received key recognition from D1Baseball.com, ranking in the preseason top 200 best starting pitchers.

Junior right-hander Travis Luensmann was ranked No. 110 in the nation heading into the 2023 campaign and looks to follow up a strong sophomore season in which the Altoona, Pennsylvania, native finished eighth in the Big Ten in strikeouts per nine innings.

In his first full season in Happy Valley, the South Carolina transfer put together an efficient year on the mound, posting a 4.52 ERA in 15 appearances and 12 starts.

With his long and lengthy frame, the 6-foot-6 veteran will spearhead an experienced group of pitchers and returns as the likely Friday starter after tallying a team high 67.2 innings and 78 strikeouts.

