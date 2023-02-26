In front of a raucous and rowdy Penn State faithful draped in white, the Nittany Lions held a 19-point lead and all the momentum — until they didn’t.

Following a dominant first half and a strong start to the second half, Penn State took its largest lead at 19 points with 17:02 left. From that moment, Rutgers dialed up the defensive aggressiveness and came back with a vengeance.

Despite leading for 32:36 of the game, the blue and white displayed the epitome of its second half struggles, going scoreless from the field in the last 9:16 of the game and closing the contest 0-14 from the field.

Fully tossing its tournament hopes into jeopardy, Penn State’s struggles were highlighted by fifth-year guard Jalen Pickett, who didn’t attempt a shot in the second half, and senior forward Seth Lundy, who went 1-16 from the field and 0-11 from 3-point range.

As Rutgers unleashed its largest comeback since 1996, the Scarlet Knights outscored the Nittany Lions 38-25 in the second half, taking advantage of the blue and white’s struggles to claw its way back like a predator hunting its prey.

After the game, Micah Shrewsberry reflected on the loss and recognized how he got “outcoached” by Steve Pikiell, a credit to Rutgers’ defensive tensity and ability to shut down Lundy and Pickett.

“And I thought Steve Pikiell completely outcoached me tonight, thought he coached circles around me tonight,” Shrewsberry said. “We got outcoached and I got to put our guys in a better position to be successful if we want to win games like this.”

Diving deeper into Penn State’s collapse, Lundy and fifth-year guards Andrew Funk and Myles Dread combined to shoot 1-19 from beyond the arc, an unprecedented number for a group that prides itself on shooting the ball at the highest level.

The Nittany Lions had opportunities time and time again to avoid being swept by the Scarlet Knights but as Shrewsberry outlined, Rutgers took full advantage of its opportunities and maximized its own momentum to silence the loud BJC crowd.

“We let go with the rope a few times when we had opportunities, you know, I just thought when you build leads, you have to kind of stay with what got you there. So you gotta hit singles, gotta hit singles,” Shrewsberry said. “I felt like we went for the home run way too many times, way too many times instead of just being simple.”

Lundy has been a consistently powerful force for the Nittany Lions on the offense and defensive end all season long, breaking out in his senior campaign with the ninth highest 3-point percentage in the nation heading into the contest.

However, the Paulsboro, New Jersey, native struggled to generate any momentum, missing multiple shots in a short span to drain the team's momentum. As fifth-year guard Camren Wynter indicated, there was a key shift in the team’s mentality, saying, “I thought our spirit went down a little bit.”

A key vocal leader for Shrewsberry’s squad, Wynter alluded to Lundy’s atypical performance by saying how Lundy was battling himself, a spirit that went down along with the team’s.

“I think sometimes he gets in his head a little too much,” Wynter said. “I mean, he's a great player, a great shooter, obviously. I mean, sometimes he gets in his head, but he knows he's a great shooter and he's gonna bounce back.”

As in any sport, when shots don’t fall and when things don’t go the right way, that spirit falls. For Penn State, the bread and butter of the 3-pointer just didn’t fall like it typically does as the Nittnay Lions posted a 8-29 mark from long range.

Shrewsberry continuously took responsibility for the loss, recognizing how it's on him as the coach to stay positive and lead this group in a better way in terms of preparation and managing the flow of the game.

“If this was the last game of our season, if they had to take their jersey off and go home after tonight, they’d probably feel a little bit different, but we got a lot of games left, a lot of games left to play,” Shrewsberry said.

“I say it's disappointing because we had a chance to win it. We needed to make the right plays throughout the game to win it and we didn't do that. I got to help them do it, I gotta help them do it. I didn't help them tonight.”

