It was only fitting that on Little League Day the Penn State Nittany Lions played their best brand of small ball.

This was in stark contrast to the previous game, which saw 15 runs, 36 baserunners and three extra-base hits from the blue and white.

Saturday’s game wasn’t near the offensive performance of the day prior, but the result remained the same as the blue and white walked away with wins in both games.

The key to Penn State’s victory was doing all the little things, something the team has struggled to do throughout the season.

All nine of the blue and white’s hits were singles but it made the most of its limited opportunities, cashing in four runs on the evening.

Freshman infielder Derek Cease got the action started in the third inning, reaching first on a single up the middle before advancing to third on an Omaha throwing error.

After utility player Cole Bartels was hit by a pitch, shortstop Jay Harry singled up the middle to bring Cease home.

With two Nittany Lions on base, Omaha starter Mark Timmins balked, moving the runners to second and third.

A single from catcher Matt Wood scored both runners, allowing Penn State to capitalize further on mistakes by the Mavericks.

Cease made a big impact again in the seventh, singling to center and stealing second base.

At first the stolen base seemed insignificant, as it only moved the freshman infielder to second base and came with two outs already on the board.

However, the steal proved to be monumental after Harry hit a two-out knock to drive his teammate home, a score that marked the eventual winning run.

On the defensive side of the ball the team played a clean game.

Penn State tallied no errors, passed balls or wild pitches on the night, a rare occurrence for the young defensive unit.

After the game, pitcher Jordan Morales addressed the team’s strong defensive outing.

“Having the defense play behind you is a big confidence booster,” Morales said. “You don’t have to pitch perfectly. [If] you make a bad pitch, and it’s a ground ball, you just know the guy behind you has your back.”

Morales said it was easy to pitch with his teammates playing so well on defense.

Penn State’s strong defensive performance was likely a result of the “great energy” coach Rob Cooper said it displayed during practices all week.

“They believe in themselves,” Cooper said. “You gotta believe and you gotta keep pushing forward.”

Cooper touched on Cease and his recent contributions to the team, following his two-hit performance at the plate, saying the young Nittany Lion is someone who “loves to play the game.”

The Plymouth, Pennsylvania, native has now reached base in 12 of his last 13 games, including six times in the last two games.

“[He] always came to the park with a great attitude and worked,” Cooper said. “You’re starting to see him get comfortable at the plate.”

Wood, who went 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base on Saturday, spoke about the team’s hard-fought victory following the game.

“We’re kind of a gritty team,” Wood said. “We’re playing hard, we’re stacking together wins.”

After a strong offensive outing the night prior, the Nittany Lions had to find other ways to score in Game 2.

Things weren’t always easy for the Nittany Lions, who had to grind out all four of their runs.

“All game we had the right approach,” Wood said. “A lot of the balls we hit hard didn’t fall, and that’s going to happen… that’s when you turn to other aspects of the game to try to win,”

One of those other aspects was baserunning, which the Nittany Lions executed well all game long.

Penn State was given a multitude of free bases thanks to two walks, two balks, a hit-by-pitch and two stolen bases.

“Our baserunning was outstanding,” Wood said. “Derek Cease with the stolen base to get in position for Jay, those are the little things that win ball games.”

According to the junior catcher, the team’s determination allows it to surprise some opponents.

“People are probably going to overlook us,” Wood said. “We’re a good team and we know it… if they want to treat us like we’re some bottom-of-the-barrel team, go for it because we’re ready to play.”

