Penn State’s series finale against Brown has been cancelled due to rain that is expected in the forecast.

The game was scheduled to be played in Cary, North Carolina, at the USA Baseball Complex on Sunday.

🚨 Schedule Update 🚨Tomorrow’s series finale against Brown has been canceled due to anticipated rain. PSU finishes the weekend with two wins. The Nittany Lions are set to host Navy on Wednesday for their home opener.#WeAre pic.twitter.com/m7NhO5E6Of — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) March 12, 2023

The Nittany Lions won two of the previous three games against the Bears.

The team will have its first home game on Wednesday, March 15, against Navy.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE