After dropping Friday’s contest to Rutgers, Penn State found itself facing elimination Saturday.

Despite beating Iowa earlier in the tournament, the Nittany Lions fell 11-3 to the Hawkeyes in season-ending fashion.

After collecting 17 strikeouts in the first matchup between the two, the Hawkeyes picked up right where they left off, with starter Ty Langenberg striking out a pair of Penn Staters to end the first.

In the bottom of the inning, Iowa came out firing. The Hawkeyes loaded the bases, but freshman Tommy Molsky shut the door and held them off the scoreboard.

Iowa packed the bags again in the second inning, but once more the Nittany Lions escaped unscathed.

Penn State got its own chance to score when Jay Harry was hit by a pitch and Derek Cease drew a walk in the third inning, setting the table for Josh Spiegel. Spiegel delivered, slapping a ground-rule double to deep left field to score a run.

Iowa put three men on for the third consecutive inning, but again Molsky maneuvered his way out of trouble, leaving the Hawkeyes scoreless once more.

Molsky’s luck finally ran out in the fourth, when Iowa scored the tying run on back-to-back hits. Graduate student Mason Mellott entered the game in relief, and gave up three additional runs, giving Iowa a 4-1 lead.

The Hawkeyes tacked on another three runs in the fifth before Penn State rallied for a pair of runs of its own in the sixth. Iowa got both runs back in the bottom of the frame, as well as two more in the eighth, to secure its 11-3 victory.

Molsky manages

To start the game, the Hawkeyes loaded the bases three times in as many innings, but failed to produce a single run.

On each occasion Molsky managed to escape trouble, stranding nine runners on base.

Despite allowing four hits, three hit-by-pitches and two walks, the Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, native kept Iowa’s offense off the board through a tumultuous first third of the game.

The Hawkeyes finally punched in a run in the fourth, leading to Molsky’s removal after 74 pitches, but the freshman’s performance kept Penn State in the game.

Lockdown Langenberg

For the first five innings, offense was hard to come by for the blue and white.

Penn State tallied just three hits and four walks off of Langenberg, and trailed 7-1 before the Hawkeyes turned to the bullpen.

The sophomore struck out five batters across five and two-thirds innings, moving into second place among all Hawkeyes in strikeouts.

Perhaps his biggest accomplishment was shutting down catcher Matt Wood, forcing a groundout and a pair of fly outs from Penn State’s best hitter.

Recycled relievers

After using seven of its best pitchers across the first two games of the series, the cupboard was near bare for coach Cooper’s squad Saturday.

It didn’t help that the blue and white got just three innings out of Molsky, likely turning to the bullpen earlier than it had hoped.

As a result, Mellott, sophomore Carson Kohls and senior Steven Miller were called on to face batters in back-to-back days for the Nittany Lions.

None of the three seemed to have their best stuff, as they allowed a combined eight runs in two and one-thirds innings.

