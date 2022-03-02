One Penn Stater was recognized for his outstanding play Wednesday morning.

Junior catcher Matt Wood earned the Big Ten's Player of the Week award after his five-hit weekend against Maine.

🚨 Weekly #B1G Awards Alert 🚨 Matt Wood of @PennStateBASE is the #B1GBaseball Player of the Week!⚾ Collected 5 hits over the weekend to help Penn State go 2-1 against Maine ⚾ Recorded 2 hits and 3 runs in Saturday's win🗞️ https://t.co/uNfH8KrEMR pic.twitter.com/KGYcKu1uKC — Big Ten Baseball (@B1Gbaseball) March 2, 2022

This marks Wood's first career conference player of the week honor in the Big Ten and the Penn State's first since 2016.

Through seven games, Wood has tallied nine RBIs on 11 hits and three home runs.

Penn State is 3-4 on the season and will travel to Charlottesville, Virginia, to take on the undefeated No. 4 Virginia Cavaliers.

