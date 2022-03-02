Penn State v. Nebraska, Matt Wood (14)

Matt Wood (14) swings and hits the ball during a game against Nebraska. Penn State lost the game 8-2 at Medlar Field on Friday, April 16, 2021.

 Cabrina Orvieto

One Penn Stater was recognized for his outstanding play Wednesday morning.

Junior catcher Matt Wood earned the Big Ten's Player of the Week award after his five-hit weekend against Maine.

This marks Wood's first career conference player of the week honor in the Big Ten and the Penn State's first since 2016.

Through seven games, Wood has tallied nine RBIs on 11 hits and three home runs.

Penn State is 3-4 on the season and will travel to Charlottesville, Virginia, to take on the undefeated No. 4 Virginia Cavaliers.

