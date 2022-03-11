Despite his team's rocky start to the season, one of Penn State's best will be looking to add some silverware to his collection.

Catcher Matt Wood was named to the Buster Posey Award Watch List on Friday along with 76 other players.

Congrats to @Mattwood_59 on being named to the Buster Posey Award Watch List! Wood is batting .333 with team highs for homers (3), RBI (9) and runs (13)!➡️ https://t.co/JOD12rtd0R#WeAre pic.twitter.com/wrXSyi5JlQ — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) March 11, 2022

The award is presented annually to the top Division I catcher, and the junior is only one of four Big Ten catchers to make the watch list.

Through his first 11 games, Wood is batting .333, with a team leading nine RBIs, 13 runs, and three homeruns.

