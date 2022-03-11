Penn State v. Nebraska, Matt Wood (14)

Matt Wood (14) swings and hits the ball during a game against Nebraska. Penn State lost the game 8-2 at Medlar Field on Friday, April 16, 2021.

 Cabrina Orvieto

Despite his team's rocky start to the season, one of Penn State's best will be looking to add some silverware to his collection.

Catcher Matt Wood was named to the Buster Posey Award Watch List on Friday along with 76 other players.

The award is presented annually to the top Division I catcher, and the junior is only one of four Big Ten catchers to make the watch list.

Through his first 11 games, Wood is batting .333, with a team leading nine RBIs, 13 runs, and three homeruns.

