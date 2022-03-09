A Penn Stater earned the conference’s highest weekly honor once again.

Sophomore infielder Kyle Hannon was named Big Ten Player of the Week after his breakout performance against Virginia.

🚨 Weekly #B1G Awards Alert 🚨 Kyle Hannon of @PennStateBASE is the #B1GBaseball Player of the Week!⚾ Hit .874 (7-8) on the weekend against No. 5 Virginia⚾ Had a 1.250 slugging percentage and a .909 on-base percentage on the weekend🗞️ https://t.co/yQ4nrV7epS pic.twitter.com/kr2HyqeSxx — Big Ten Baseball (@B1Gbaseball) March 9, 2022

Hannon went 7-8 at the plate and registered an RBI against the still-undefeated Cavaliers.

The Harrisburg native became the second straight Nittany Lion to take home the award after junior catcher Matt Wood won it last week.

Penn State takes on UMass in Cary, North Carolina, this weekend for three games.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE

