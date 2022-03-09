Penn State Baseball vs UMass Lowell, hats and gloves

 Jonah Rosen

A Penn Stater earned the conference’s highest weekly honor once again.

Sophomore infielder Kyle Hannon was named Big Ten Player of the Week after his breakout performance against Virginia.

Hannon went 7-8 at the plate and registered an RBI against the still-undefeated Cavaliers.

The Harrisburg native became the second straight Nittany Lion to take home the award after junior catcher Matt Wood won it last week.

Penn State takes on UMass in Cary, North Carolina, this weekend for three games.

