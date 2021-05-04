After completing its first series sweep of the season, Penn State had one of its young players receive an award.

Freshman shortstop Jay Harry was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week following the Nittany Lions' series against Michigan State.

Your #B1GBaseball Freshman of the Week is Jay Harry of @PennStateBASE ⤵️ ⚾ Hit his first career home run for Penn State⚾ Went 5-10 (.500) at the plate with six RBI, six runs and a home run🗞️ https://t.co/tDrr20s9tW pic.twitter.com/tjiuRJBGfw — Big Ten Baseball (@B1Gbaseball) May 4, 2021

The Metuchen, New Jersey, native racked up a .500 batting average and drove in six runs over the weekend while hammering his first career home run.

He is the first Penn State player to win the award since Ryan Sloniger in 2016.

