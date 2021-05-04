Penn State Baseball vs Maryland, Harry (1)
Maryland players watch as infielder Jay Harry (1) dives into home plate during Penn State baseball's first game in their series against Maryland on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Medlar Field in University Park, Pa. The Terrapins beat the Nittany Lions 19-10.

 Ernesto Estremera JR

After completing its first series sweep of the season, Penn State had one of its young players receive an award.

Freshman shortstop Jay Harry was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week following the Nittany Lions' series against Michigan State.

The Metuchen, New Jersey, native racked up a .500 batting average and drove in six runs over the weekend while hammering his first career home run.

He is the first Penn State player to win the award since Ryan Sloniger in 2016.

